This Tool Helps Amazon Shoppers Find the Best Price

A lot of people do their shopping on Amazon. The popular online retailer makes buying household essentials, clothes, electronics, books, toiletries, and anything else you might need convenient. But if you're not careful, you may spend more than necessary when filling your Amazon cart. It's a good idea to consider using a price comparison tool, so you don't overpay. Keep reading to find out how to get the best price before you check out.

Comparing prices could help you get a better deal

If you're not researching prices before you shop, you're probably spending more money than necessary. Sometimes you may need something quickly and won't have time to shop around, and that's okay. But if you do have a few seconds to compare prices, you may be able to score a better deal so you can keep more money in your checking account. If you can save some money while still getting what you need, why spend more money than necessary?

Give Capital One Shopping a try

If you're a regular Amazon shopper, you will want to check out Capital One Shopping. This browser extension and mobile app could help you get a better deal. While shopping on Amazon, this tool will compare prices at other retailers and alert you if you can save money by purchasing the same product elsewhere.

In addition to comparing product prices, Capital One Shopping factors in shipping costs so you can make a more informed purchasing decision and review shipping timelines before you buy. Amazon has some fantastic deals, but you may find that Amazon isn't always the most affordable place to get what you need.

Other ways to save money with this tool

The good news is that Capital One Shopping isn't only for Amazon shoppers. The price comparison feature works for many other popular retailers, too. You can search for specific products and be shown current prices at different retailers to decide where to shop.

Capital One Shopping has other features to help you save. One that you won't want to miss is the built-in coupons. Capital One Shopping will alert you when retailers have coupon or promo codes available that could help you get an even bigger discount. It will automatically apply the best coupon at checkout to maximize your savings.

Another feature worth mentioning is shopping credits. When you shop at participating retailers, you can earn shopping credits. When visiting a participating retailer's website, you must activate the shopping credit offer to earn credits. Then all you have to do is shop like usual. When you've earned enough credits, you can redeem them for gift cards from popular retailers. Using these gift cards for future purchases can allow you to save even more money when you shop.

Don't miss opportunities to save in your daily life

Life seems to get increasingly expensive each year, and many of us are on tight budgets. Make sure you utilize all available tools and resources to maximize your savings. Cash back apps, coupon apps, and similar shopping browser extensions can help you waste less money. For additional ways to save, check out our personal finance resources.

Alert: highest cash back card we've seen now has 0% intro APR until 2024

If you're using the wrong credit or debit card, it could be costing you serious money. Our expert loves this top pick, which features a 0% intro APR until 2024, an insane cash back rate of up to 5%, and all somehow for no annual fee.

In fact, this card is so good that our expert even uses it personally. Click here to read our full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.

Read our free review

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Natasha Gabrielle has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon.com. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.