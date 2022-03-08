This Time, It Really Is Different

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Whether you’re a venture capitalist, real estate investor, or stock market pro… sooner or later, everyone gets caught thinking…

Source: MJgraphics/shutterstock.com

“This time, it’s different.”

This infamous saying has led many investors to believe that investing in the future is the only way to make profits.

The most notable example is the dot-com bubble of 2000. Investors assumed that the internet would change everything overnight.

Sky-high valuations of both private and public companies were justified because “this time, it’s different.”

Of course, this thinking led to one of the worst stock market crashes.

But it’s important to note that investors weren’t necessarily wrong …

The internet really did change everything.

It just took much, much longer for that change to happen.

As I mentioned a couple weeks ago:

“The dot com bubble was fueled by investors’ expectations that consumers would start using internet companies for all their everyday needs. But it’s hard to change people’s behavior overnight. Change, for most people, takes time.”

The change that needed to happen for people to adopt the internet was mostly voluntary. Investors in the late 1990s assumed that consumers would voluntarily shift all their spending habits to online platforms.

Changing consumer behavior is difficult to do unless you somehow force them. Which is why the world has seen e-commerce sales explode during the pandemic.

E-commerce isn’t the only change that happened during the pandemic. Nearly every industry in the world was affected in one way or another.

There were victims of the pandemic, like restaurants, that were put out of business. Then there were other industries, like video conferencing, that became ingrained in all our lives. Both of these examples were major changes, and they happened in a matter of months.

So the saying “this time it’s different” has less to do with whether something is different… instead, it has to do with how fast change will happen.

The Speed of Change

It’s going to be even faster now that we are entering a potentially extended period of global conflict.

In mid-January, I suggested that Elon Musk could come to the rescue of Tonga, due to the volcanic eruption that interrupted the nation’s internet. Just a couple of days later, Musk answered the call.

Now, just a month later, Musk has brought internet to the people of Ukraine.

Source: Twitter.com

And he’s even somehow getting Starlink receivers delivered on the ground in the current warzone.

Source: Twitter.com

But this is just scratching the surface.

We are going to see an incredible amount of change this year. So much that it’s going to scare the heck out of most people.

As a private investor, these are times when massive opportunities exist.

Change = opportunity.

So buckle up and pay attention to what’s happening. We’re entering a period unlike any other.

We’ll be covering these opportunities in future issues of VC Digest. Stay tuned!

On the date of publication, Cody Shirk did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

By focusing on megatrends that will shape the future, Cody Shirk uncovers generational wealth in the private investing space. To make sure you never miss Venture Capital Digest, click here to subscribe.

The post This Time, It Really Is Different appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.