This Threat Could Keep NIO Stock Under $10 (for a Long Time)

Competition among electric vehicle manufacturers is never-ending, not only in the U.S. but worldwide. Some data points might lead investors to believe that China-based EV maker Nio (NYSE:NIO) is thriving amid the fierce competition. However, prospective NIO stock buyers need to be careful now as the recent news it’s all positive for Nio.

Ultimately, there’s a lesson to be learned when we discover Nio’s opportunities and problems. Don’t just read the top lines of a company’s press release. Stock traders must dig deeper and put all facts and figures in context. This principle applies to any company you may consider investing in, including Nio in 2023 and 2024.

Good and Bad News for NIO Stock Investors

Without a doubt, Nio’s press release for the company’s October delivery update got some stock traders excited. After all, right at the top of the page, it declares that Nio’s October 2023 EV deliveries increased 59.8% year over year.

This doesn’t tell the full story, though. As Louis Navellier and the InvestorPlace research staff pointed out, Nio’s October 2023 vehicle deliveries only increased 2.77% month over month. Meanwhile, InvestorPlace‘s Thomas Niel observed that Nio’s competitors in the EV space have demonstrated much stronger sequential sales growth.

Nio’s good news is overshadowed by some not-so-good news, requiring investors to dig for all the facts. Additionally, Nio’s management might try to spin the company’s planned 10% workforce reduction as a positive development. Stock traders should be skeptical, however.

Laying off 10% of the company’s staff will surely save Nio some money, but thriving companies don’t fire one out of 10 workers. In taking this drastic measure, Nio acknowledged the “fierce competition” in the EV market and admitted, “We still have a gap between our overall performance and expectations.”

Rival’s Cheaper EV Will Be a Problem for Nio

NIO stock has already been cut in half since early August, and it could stay under $10 for a long time. Even if the bulls are optimistic about Nio’s recovery prospects, there’s a world-famous EV manufacturer that’s likely to undercut Nio’s progress in 2024.

As I just mentioned, Nio’s management acknowledged that it has to deal with “fierce competition.” Perhaps the toughest competition on a global scale will come from Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA). As you probably know, Tesla started a price war that has put pressure on rival EV makers.

Now, Tesla is ramping up the pressure by planning a cheaper EV model in Europe. That’s relevant because Nio sells vehicles in Europe and in China.

According to a Bloomberg report, Nio’s more affordable EV model targeting European buyers will cost 25,000 euros ($26,863). Moreover, they will be manufactured at Tesla’s factory near Berlin, Germany.

Tesla’s more affordable European EV model could have a lasting, negative effect on NIO stock. Andy Wong, a fund manager at LW Asset Management Advisors Ltd., succinctly summed up the potential impact.

“The Tesla news could weigh on investor sentiment for its Chinese competitors, and Nio — with its weak financials and productions — could be more vulnerable to selling pressure,” Wong explained.

Don’t Wait Around for NIO Stock to Recover

Nio’s layoffs are a sign that the company is under relentless pressure from strong competition. Among the company’s toughest competitors is Tesla, which is preparing to produce affordable EVs in Europe.

Besides, even while Nio’s year-over-year EV deliveries are growing rapidly, the month-over-month growth isn’t very impressive. Investors shouldn’t expect NIO stock to get back to $10 anytime soon. For now, it’s prudent to find other companies, EV makers or otherwise, to put on your watch list.

