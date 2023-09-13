This Tech Stock Has Surprised Wall Street and Climbed 125% in 2023 -- Is It Still a Buy?

Real estate technology company Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN) crashed in 2022, at one point falling about 96% from its all-time high. However, recent results have been better than expected, and the stock has more than doubled in 2023 so far. Here's why it has done so well, and what investors should keep in mind.

