Markets
RQI

This Surprising Fund Has Soared 59% (it’s just getting started)

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published
By Michael Foster

If you own closed-end funds (CEFs), I have great news: equity CEFs are doing exactly what we want them to: crushing the market while handing us 7%+ dividends.

(And if youaEURtmre not yet in CEFs, or want to bulk up your CEF holdings, sit tight: IaEURtmll name a fund you can buy shortly. It has an extra kick in store, thanks to an over-torqued corporate failure: IaEURtmm looking at you, WeWork.)

First, hereaEURtms what stocks have done this year:

Stocks Soar aEUR

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RQI NRO RNP RIF RFI

Other Topics

Stocks

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular