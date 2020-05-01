This Strategist Predicted the S&P 500 Rally. Now He Sees the Index Hitting a Ceiling.

Stifel strategist Barry Bannister has been spot on lately when it comes to predicting the S&P 500’s rise. But now he thinks the index has rallied enough.

In late March, a few days before the S&P 500 bottomed at 2,237 during the coronavirus-driven selloff, Bannister predicted the index would see a strong relief rally to reach 2,750 by April 30. The S&P hit that level on April 8. About a week later, Bannister further raised his index target to 2,950. On Wednesday this week, the index reached an intraday high of 2,955, before closing at 2,940.

Now, Bannister thinks the S&P 500 won’t breach 2,950 soon—he kept his target price there in a Thursday note. The index dropped 1% to finish at 2,912 on Thursday.

“Covid-19 is a great tragedy but also a ‘fear bubble’, the bursting of which has lifted stocks near-term despite long-term damage caused by economic decisions during the bubble,” Bannister wrote.

Much of the reason for the S&P 500’s recent rally has been the aggressive policy response of the Federal Reserve, says Bannister, which slashed interest rates and injected a significant amount of liquidity into the market. In response, Treasury yields have become even lower, making equities more attractive relative to bonds. That has kept stocks more afloat than they would be otherwise, even as earnings prospects have deteriorated materially.

But as investors put more focus on the damage to corporate earnings, the market might have a hard time rising further. Earnings weakness in 2020 is largely expected, and investors are more concerned whether it will carry over to 2021. During past recessions, stocks typically started rebounding four months before the economy bottoms, noted Bannister. That means to sustain the current rally, the market will need to see a positive inflection in gross domestic product numbers by the third quarter, showing that the worst is in the past. But Bannister isn’t confident that will happen.

The strategist says the market will likely experience a deflation shock in the second quarter, and the yield curve—the difference between long-term and short-term Treasury yields—might invert again as long-dated Treasury yields continue to fall. This would likely spur the Fed to do embark on another round of easing. Bannister suggests investors step aside from risky assets for now, wait for future Fed interventions, and then jump back in again.

One parameter to watch, according to Bannister, is the ratio between Brent oil and gold prices. During past recessions, the bottoming and following uptick in this indicator has almost always happened right around the stock market’s recovery rally. This time around, however, we haven’t seen any sign of such bottoming, as oil prices continue to slide and gold remains elevated. That means the current relief rally might not be on solid ground yet.

Write to Evie Liu at evie.liu@barrons.com

