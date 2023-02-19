This Store Edged Out Trader Joe's as the Most Popular Grocery Store in 2022. Here's Why Customers Love It So Much

If you're a foodie, chances are good you love Trader Joe's and are always happy to break out your credit cards to pick up some treats there. Trader Joe's is known for its unique food products, including seasonal offerings, as well as for its low prices.

But Trader Joe's actually was not the most popular grocery store in America in 2022. In fact, a YouGov survey showed another grocery store was just a little bit more beloved among U.S. adults.

So, which one was it? The answer may surprise you.

This store is the most popular grocery store in America

According to a YouGov poll of U.S. adults, Aldi was actually the most popular grocery store in the U.S., beating out Trader Joe's (although Trader Joe's did trump Aldi in terms of fame).

The YouGov poll revealed that Aldi had a 65% popularity rating. That's defined as the percentage of people who think positively of the store. Trader Joe's had just a 63% popularity rating, coming in a few percentage points lower.

Both were surprisingly more popular than other well-known store chains, though. In fact, Wegman's had just a 35% popularity rating, while Publix came in at 44%.

Why is Aldi so popular?

It may come as a surprise that Aldi is the most popular grocery store in America, especially since Trader Joe's tends to get a lot of attention from devoted fans.

But Aldi has plenty of its own advocates, and there's lots to love about the discount supermarket -- especially once you get used to its quirks.

Aldi doesn't offer its customers a lot of frills. Some items are sold directly out of the boxes they come in, you have to rent a grocery cart, and you have to pack your own groceries in bags that you bring along with you. These may not sound like the features of a grocery store that's the most beloved in the country, but fans are willing to put up with these potentially minor inconveniences because of all that Aldi does bring to the table.

For one thing, Aldi has very good prices on a wide selection of items, including fresh fruits and locally grown vegetables. Aldi also carries mostly store-brand items, which means you can find even better deals on items that are just as good as the name-brand. And the store offers a Twice as Nice Guarantee so if you aren't happy with what you bought, you get a refund and a new product.

Since Aldi works hard to keep costs down, you can keep more money in your bank account when shopping there. And you don't have to be a club member to take advantage of the discounts Aldi offers, unlike with stores like Costco and Sam's Club.

Aldi also offers a good selection of specialty food items that you may not find at other discount stores -- including organic and gluten-free options, as well as a wide variety of snacks, fancy coffees, and fancy cheeses.

All of these features make Aldi worth trying out if you've never shopped there -- especially since so many of your fellow Americans love it.

