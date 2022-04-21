This Stock Will Still Be Strong in 20 Years

In this clip from "Ask Us Anything" on Motley Fool Live, recorded on March 30, Motley Fool contributor Jamie Louko explains why he thinks Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) is destined to remain a strong stock, company, and brand 20 years in the future.

Jamie Louko: Over 20 years, there's a ton of questions about what could change in the AI space or something like that. I took a lens of what is not going to change? What is going to remain the exact same right now through 2042? The company that came first to mind was Disney. They are growing with the newest, the youngest generation of kids right now, really implanting their whole character universe in their minds. It's in my generation, it's in your guys' generation, and it's in the generation below us as well. They've done such a good job just creating that brand name and creating that popularity among their characters and they're continuing to develop amazing content, not only movies, but these shows that have these side-offs from the main movies that have just been popular around the world. I look at that company with their amazing library of content, developing the next generation of kids with their content right next to them and I struggle to see how they wouldn't continue to be a strong company 20 years from now.

