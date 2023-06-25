This Stock Is Down 21% in 2023 – Time to Buy?

Personal care giant Estee Lauder (NYSE: EL) is down by more than 20% so far this year despite generally strong performance in the stock market as a whole. In this video, Fool.com contributor Tyler Crowe discusses why it is now on his watch list.

*Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of June 22, 2023. The video was published on June 23, 2023.

10 stocks we like better than Estée Lauder Companies

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Estée Lauder Companies wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 12, 2023

Matthew Frankel, CFP® has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Tyler Crowe has positions in Estée Lauder Companies. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Matthew Frankel is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link, they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.