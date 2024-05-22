This Stock Has a 6% Dividend Yield and a Strong History of Performance – Is It a Buy?

Vici Properties (NYSE: VICI) was spun off from Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ: CZR) several years ago, and since that time it has grown into the largest gambling property owner in North America. With the high-interest-rate environment making it difficult to justify property acquisitions, management is finding other interesting ways to grow. In this video, two of our contributors discuss what investors should know before investing in this high-yield stock.

*Stock prices used were the morning prices of May 17, 2024. The video was published on May 18, 2024.

Matt Frankel has positions in Vici Properties. Tyler Crowe has positions in Vici Properties. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Vici Properties. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.