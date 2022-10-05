This Stock Could Generate 100x Returns (if It Doesn't Go Bankrupt First)

Stocks that generate 100x returns don't come around often, but when they do they can provide outsized returns for any portfolio. One stock that I think has 100x potential is Virgin Galactic (NYSE: SPCE), the space tourism company that's had trouble getting off the ground as a public company. It's due to resume commercial operations next year and if it does, the stock could take off. Of course, there are risks and given the cost of doing business in space it's possible this is a big winner or loses everything for investors.

*Stock prices used were end of day prices of Oct. 5, 2022. The video was published on Oct. 5, 2022.

10 stocks we like better than Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 30, 2022

Travis Hoium has positions in Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Travis Hoium is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.