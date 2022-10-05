Markets
This Stock Could Generate 100x Returns (if It Doesn't Go Bankrupt First)

Travis Hoium The Motley Fool
Stocks that generate 100x returns don't come around often, but when they do they can provide outsized returns for any portfolio. One stock that I think has 100x potential is Virgin Galactic (NYSE: SPCE), the space tourism company that's had trouble getting off the ground as a public company. It's due to resume commercial operations next year and if it does, the stock could take off. Of course, there are risks and given the cost of doing business in space it's possible this is a big winner or loses everything for investors.

Travis Hoium has positions in Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Travis Hoium is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool. 

