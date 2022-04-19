This Stock Could Easily Be the Most Valuable on the Planet in 20 Years

It's hard to predict the future. But by looking at a company's track record of success, investors can make reasonable, informed guesses about how that company will perform over a given timeframe.

In this clip from "Ask Us Anything" on Motley Fool Live, recorded on March 30, Motley Fool contributor Rick Munarriz gives best guess at what the most valuable company could be two decades from now.

Rick Munarriz: I will go with Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL). Again, I know it's the boring answer just because you don't want to hear about Apple. It's already the largest, most valuable company on the planet right now. But clearly, what Apple has been able to do is they are able to anticipate things that you will want before you will want them and they're able to succeed in areas where others don't. I remember when the iPad came out, they weren't the first tablet that came out, but they were the one that became definitive. It made it popular. The smartwatch. Obviously their largest product accounting for almost two-thirds of their sales is the iPhone. There were plenty of mobile phones, cellphones, they weren't called smartphones until Apple came around. Then boom, the iPhone rolled out I believe 2007 or so and since then, it's just the game has never been the same. You can always say that globally speaking Android devices have more market share worldwide, but Apple not only has a very strong and dedicated core of fans and customers, it is able to charge a premium for their products. That makes them why they are the most valuable company on the planet right now and why it's quite feasible they'll be in the future.

Whether they get into cars, as many have guessed, or even Apple homes or even Apple whatever, it's fair to say that you don't write Apple off. Obviously, when Steve Jobs passed several years ago, it's easy to think, well, what happens now? Just as in Disney, when Walt Disney died or McDonald's when Roy Kroc died, or in Alphabet. Well, I guess the two friends in college, alums that started Alphabet up in a garage apartment they're are still at it, not CEOs rather, but doing stuff still very important factors that the company. But you don't need the original person to be leading it. We've seen Tim Cook do a great job. I'm sure 20 years from now Tim Cook will not still be CEO. We'll have someone else, maybe several other CEOs who have come buying Apple and he or she will take them to greater heights. I'm very confident that Apple will continue to be, if not the most valuable company or close to it 20 years from now.

