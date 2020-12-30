This Software Stock is Ready to Drive Enterprises into the AI Future

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

The year is 1950. The month is October. Alan Turing – the generational genius who cracked the Enigma code and helped end World War II – has just introduced a novel concept.

It’s called the “Turing Test,” and it is aimed at answering the fundamental question: Can machines think?

The world laughs. Machines? Think for themselves? Not possible.

But the Turing Test sets in motion decades of research into the emerging field of Artificial Intelligence – research conducted by some of the smartest people in the world, in the most prestigious labs in the world, and focused solely on making a new class of computers and machines that can, indeed, think for themselves.

Fast forward 70 years.

The research that Turing set into motion in the 1950s now impacts all facets of our daily lives. AI is integrated into our navigation systems, our computers, our voice assistants, our phones, our video games…

AI is everywhere.

This AI is only getting smarter, and better, and faster, and more impactful – to a point where emerging AI techniques like machine learning (ML) and natural language processing (NLP) are well-positioned to uproot the way we do everything over the next decade.

Because… as my friends in the AI and robotics fields like to remind me… most things a human does, a machine will be able to do better, faster, and cheaper. If not now, then soon.

Eventually – and inevitably – the world will be run by hyperefficient and hyperintelligent AI.

I’m not alone in thinking this. Gartner predicts that 69% of routine office work will be fully automated by 2024, while the World Economic Forum has said that robots will handle 52% of current work tasks by 2025.

Make no mistake. The AI Revolution is coming – and it’s going to be the biggest revolution you’ve ever seen in your lifetime.

Today, we will tell you how to turn this unprecedented AI revolution into unprecedentedly big profits. It’s by buying a freshly public AI software company that is ready to drive enterprises of all shapes and sizes into this AI future.

Democratizing & Accelerating the Power of AI to Unlock Huge Gains

This month, two big and widely watched companies made their splashy debuts on Wall Street: Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) and DoorDash (NYSE:DASH).

Both IPOs were hugely successful, and every media outlet in the world wrote about them because… well… everyone in the world knows about Airbnb and Doordash.

But – and this is no knock against Airbnb or Doordash – the most exciting company that came public this month is neither of those household names.

Instead, it’s a much smaller, much more obscure company by the name of C3.ai (NYSE:AI).

C3.ai is an enterprise AI software company focused on developing scalable AI applications for businesses. In essence, the company builds and deploys AI-powered predictive models to help companies execute smarter decision making, optimize operating efficiency, and ultimately drive better business outcomes.

For example, industrial giant 3M (NYSE:MMM) uses C3.ai to improve its manufacturing capabilities and optimize inventory, while energy giant Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) taps C3.ai for its predictive maintenance powers to optimize the efficiency of the company’s oil rigs. The U.S. Air Force, Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR), and Raytheon (NYSE:RTX) all also use C3.ai to improve business efficiency and outcomes.

In a nutshell, then, C3.ai is helping companies harness the power of AI to improve everything about themselves.

What’s the secret sauce?

C3.ai’s novel model-driven architecture, which represents a promising paradigm shift in the AI application development process.

You see… AI applications are not easy to build. They’re new. They’re complex. They’re tough to scale. They take forever to build, and tons of data to power.

That’s why – although a plethora research shows that AI boosts revenues, drives cost savings, and accelerates business processes – less than 10% of companies today deploy any type of AI in their day-to-day business.

It’s simply too complex to build and scale for companies not named Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

That’s where C3.ai steps in…

The company has already pre-built multiple highly scalable AI models in its ecosystem. The model-driven architecture allows customers to build their own AI models to fit their own needs, by simply editing these pre-built models and stacking them on top of one another.

In other words, if building an AI application is a puzzle, C3.ai gives companies the pieces to easily make that puzzle…

In so doing, C3.ai is pioneering a new era of democratized AI applications that any company, from any industry, and of any size can use to enhance their business.

That’s a huge deal… because, as stated before, AI is the future that has not yet arrived, with only 10% of companies having adopted AI software in any capacity.

What’s holding them back? The difficulty of building AI software.

C3.ai removes that barrier, thereby setting the stage for the Enterprise AI Revolution to kick into hypergrowth gear over the next few years.

That’s why C3.ai – which has grown revenues by nearly 70% per year over the three years – will sustain enormous, 50%-plus revenue growth for a lot longer.

Alongside this enormous growth, C3.ai stock will soar.

After all, this is a company whose AI software platform could one day be as ubiquitous across the enterprise as Salesforce’s CRM platform, or Zoom’s video conferencing platform, or Adobe’s creativity platform.

Those are all multi-hundred-billion-dollar companies.

C3.ai is worth just $15 billion today.

The long-term upside potential here is unmistakably giant – so giant, in fact, that AI bulls should consider taking a position in C3.ai stock today.

On the date of publication, Luke Lango did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

