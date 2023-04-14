This Social Security Mistake Could Cost You $5,400 per Year

Social Security benefits are a substantial source of income for millions of retirees, but the program can be complex and confusing. There are many different factors that affect the amount you receive each month, and even simple misunderstandings could cost you thousands of dollars per year. One of the most common misconceptions is regarding your full retirement age (FRA).

The average person could be missing out on roughly $5,400 per year in benefits as a result of not fully understanding how their FRA works. Here's everything you need to know.

What is your full retirement age?

Your FRA is the age at which you'll receive the entire benefit amount you qualify for, based on your earnings and work history. It will also have a direct impact on how much you actually receive.

If you claim before your FRA (as early as age 62), your benefit amount will be reduced. By waiting until after your FRA to file, though, you'll collect a bonus each month on top of your full benefit amount.

If you're not entirely sure what your FRA is, you're not alone. Only 13% of U.S. adults could correctly name their FRA, according to a 2022 survey from the Nationwide Retirement Institute, and the average guess among baby boomers was 63 years old.

Your exact FRA will depend on your birth year, but everyone's will fall between ages 66 and 67. For anyone born in 1960 or later, your FRA is 67 years old.

Why not knowing your FRA can be costly

When you're unsure of your FRA, it's harder to know how your benefits will be affected by your filing age.

For example, say your real FRA is 67 years old, but you mistakenly believe it's age 63. You may claim at 63, then, expecting to receive your full benefit amount. In reality, though, you're filing four years early, which will significantly reduce your monthly payment.

As of March 2023, the average benefit amount among retirees is roughly $1,800 per month. Let's say that's how much you would receive by claiming at age 67. If you were to file at 63, your benefits would be reduced by 25%. That amounts to a reduction of $450 per month, or $5,400 per year.

These reductions are permanent, too. Another common misconception is that if you file early, your benefit amount will increase once you reach your FRA. In reality, though, by claiming early, you'll receive smaller payments for the rest of your life.

At what age should you take Social Security?

The age at which you begin claiming benefits is personal, as it will depend on your unique situation. There's no right or wrong answer, and there are advantages and disadvantages to all of the different options.

Claiming early can be a smart move if you have a robust retirement fund and are eager to retire sooner. While you don't have to retire and claim Social Security at the same time, they often go hand in hand. If you're planning on retiring in your early 60s and can cover all your expenses despite the smaller checks, you may choose to file early.

On the other hand, delaying benefits can be smart if you're looking to maximize your monthly income. Waiting until age 70 can result in hundreds of dollars more per month, which can go a long way if your savings are falling short.

Social Security can be a lifeline in retirement, but it's important to understand how your age affects your benefits. When you know your FRA and have given thought to when you should claim, you can head into retirement as prepared as possible.

