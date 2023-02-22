This Small Semiconductor Packaging Company Saw Revenue Decline 60% -- Here Is Why the Stock Went Up Anyway

In today's video, Jose Najarro, Nick Rossolillo, and Billy Duberstein discuss Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ: KLIC) and the weak results and outlook the company shared during its latest earnings. Billy believes that while things look blurry for this company, investors are looking at the numerous tailwinds that could revive the company's revenue. Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

*Stock prices used were the market prices of Feb. 16, 2023. The video was published on Feb. 18, 2023.

10 stocks we like better than Kulicke And Soffa Industries

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Kulicke And Soffa Industries wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 8, 2023

Billy Duberstein has positions in Kulicke And Soffa Industries and has the following options: short April 2023 $35 puts on Kulicke And Soffa Industries. Jose Najarro has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Nicholas Rossolillo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jose Najarro is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link, they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.