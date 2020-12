Shares of Jumia JMIA have rallied sharply over the last several weeks. Jumia operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company’s platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers. Some analysts are calling it the “Amazon AMZN of Africa.”

The stock has rallied from a March low of $2.15. The 52-week high for Jumia is $40.90. As of December 8th, the stock was trading around $35.50. The 200-day moving average is far below the current stock price, down at $9.44. The stock is up 540% over the last year. It currently trades with a market cap around $2.8 billion.

Jumia Technologies AG Price and Consensus

Jumia Technologies AG price-consensus-chart | Jumia Technologies AG Quote

Zacks Responds to Pot Stock "Gold Rush"

With almost unimaginable profit potential, legalized marijuana is skyrocketing from $9 billion in 2017 to an expected $32 billion in 2020 to a possible $146 billion by 2025. Not since the Repeal of Prohibition has there been such a release of pent-up demand. See Zacks’ recommended buys >>





Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN): Free Stock Analysis Report



Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research