This 'Side Hustle' Makes Content Creators Like MrBeast Millionaires

It's not easy to make a living on YouTube -- but it is possible, as the biggest YouTube stars will tell you. The top three earners made over $100 million combined in 2021, according to estimates by Forbes. The question is, how do the rest of us participate in the YouTube opportunity explosion (without crying over our own comparatively tiny earnings)?

Good news: YouTubers don't need to make as much as MrBeast to support themselves financially. Over 425,000 YouTubers worked full-time in 2021, according to Oxford Economics. The majority likely earned considerably less than MrBeast.

To understand how YouTubers turn views into a larger bank account, we first need to look at how YouTubers actually make money.

How do YouTuber content creators make money?

The No. 1 way YouTubers make money is typically through ads. Content creators participating in the YouTube Partner Program share ad revenue with YouTube. The more advertisements viewers view or click, the more money a channel makes.

A channel will earn about $18 per every 1000 ads viewed, according to InfluencerMarketingHub. That's not much to a YouTuber starting a shiny new channel -- much of the work new YouTuber content creators do is building their audiences.

But the over 45,000 channels with over 100,000 subscribers need only 10% of their subscriber base to watch their ads to make $180 per video. That's not a bad deal for content creators who pump out daily videos.

Some small YouTubers with niche platforms make money through Patreon, a platform that allows creators to build memberships. Fans can support their favorite YouTubers by paying monthly membership fees. A YouTuber with 1,000 fans paying $1 per month can earn up to $12,000 per year on top of their ad earnings.

How do YouTube agencies make money?

YouTube agencies typically help content creators monetize their platforms in exchange for a cut of the profits. According to Reed Duchscher, MrBeast's manager and founder of Night Studios Co., managers can charge anywhere from 10%-40% of total revenues.

YouTube content creators and agencies can explore many money-making options. Options include merch stores, creator codes, and consumer product sales by the likes of MrBeast's "Feastables" candy brand.

The best e-commerce solutions will quickly and effectively help YouTube channels get an online store up and running.

YouTube brands are hiring

MrBeast's manager Reed Duchscher believes that there is an overwhelming demand for YouTube talent. Content creators aren't the only ones cashing in on YouTube -- agencies and their employees are, too.

Jobs posted by YouTube agencies are all over the place. The following are some of the 50-plus jobs listed by brands associated with Night Studios Co.:

Thumbnail Designer

Prop and Set Fabrication Lead

Gaming Creative Strategist

Minecraft Video Editor

Creative Writer

No matter your degree or passion, there's a good chance you'll find a position that interests you. Many YouTube jobs listed prioritize skills over college degrees.

It's also worth noting that many mainstream businesses run YouTube channels to promote their brands. Over 70% of small businesses with a business channel believe that YouTube helps them grow their businesses, according to Oxford Economics. You can find a number of them hiring for positions like YouTube video editor on job sites like LinkedIn.

If you want to break into YouTube, you have options. Content creators can grow their side hustle into a full-fledged business. Agencies can help creators grow their brands and hire talented creatives.

YouTubers should consider starting small and growing their footprint. Content creators shouldn't expect to make any money in the first few months. And agencies can attach themselves to small creators to learn the ropes of running a business. YouTube made content creators like MrBeast millionaires, but the YouTube opportunity remains vast.

