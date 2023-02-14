This Semiconductor Stock Has Too Much Dependency on Apple -- Is It Time to Sell?

In today's video, Jose Najarro, Nick Rossolillo, and Billy Duberstein discuss Skyworks (NASDAQ: SWKS) and how it plans to shift its business away from its top customer Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL). Unfortunately, this shift is weakening Skyworks' balance sheet. Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

*Stock prices used were the market prices of Feb. 10, 2023. The video was published on Feb. 13, 2023.

10 stocks we like better than Skyworks Solutions

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Skyworks Solutions wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 8, 2023

Billy Duberstein has positions in Apple. Jose Najarro has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Nicholas Rossolillo has positions in Apple and Skyworks Solutions. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple. The Motley Fool recommends Skyworks Solutions and recommends the following options: long March 2023 $120 calls on Apple and short March 2023 $130 calls on Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jose Najarro is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.