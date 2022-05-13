This Semiconductor Giant Just Reported Over 50% Growth

Today's video focuses on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (NYSE: TSM), its recently reported April 2022 revenue numbers, reports of price hikes, and recent updates to Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) graphics card prices. Here are some highlights.

On May 10, TSMC reported its April 2022 revenue numbers, and revenue was up 55% year over year (YOY); from January to April 2022, revenue was up 40% YOY. The demand for chips continues to grow from emerging technology like data centers, driven by the computational power needed for artificial intelligence and machine learning.

According to Nikkei, reports have appeared that TSMC is planning price hikes in early 2023. TSMC has strong pricing power because it is the market leader in advanced node technology. TSMC focuses on developing the most advanced chips. Unfortunately, that comes at a high cost, and it's passing some of the expenses to its customers.

Nvidia's stock price is down roughly 50% from its 52-week high. Outside of the tech sell-off, there is also a dark cloud following Nvidia due to reports of graphics card prices decreasing. While it is true that prices have gone down, it is essential to note that most prices are still above the manufacturer's suggested retail price on technology that is over a year old.

*Stock prices used were the closing prices of May 11, 2022. The video was published on May 11, 2022.



10 stocks we like better than Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.* They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys. See the 10 stocks *Stock Advisor returns as of April 7, 2022



Jose Najarro has positions in Nvidia and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jose is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.