This Semiconductor Company Is Very Bullish on Its Future Growth

The semiconductor industry continues to be an exciting topic for investors in 2022 due to the continued shortage. Today's video focuses on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM), a company that continues to thrive among the pent-up demand for semiconductors. Here are some highlights from the video.

Taiwan Semiconductor shared great insight on the semiconductor industry during its earnings call on Jan. 13. It believes the total semiconductor market, excluding memory, will grow roughly 9% in 2022, and foundries, companies focusing on manufacturing semiconductors, will grow close to 20%. TSM believes it can outperform the market and grow in the mid-to-high 20s.

Two markets in which TSM continues to see meaningful growth are the high-performance computing market and the automotive market as it continues to recover.

TSM expects to spend roughly $40 billion to $44 billion on capital expenditures in 2022, up from the $30 billion it spent in 2021 and the $18 billion it spent in 2020. It will use 70% to 80% of capital expenditures to improve manufacturing of advanced tech products, which are semiconductors used in high-performance computing.

