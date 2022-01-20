This Semiconductor Company Expects to Grow 20% in 2022

The semiconductor market continues to work at full capacity to deal with the current chip shortage problem. Today's video focuses on ASML Holding (NASDAQ: ASML) and its recent earnings released on Jan. 19. Here are some highlights from the video.

ASML management believes the biggest threat to the company is that the demand for its product is outpacing production. The company has minimal options if a disturbance occurs in its development or an issue arises in the supply chain, as it is already running at full capacity. Luckily for ASML, the small fire in its Berlin plant seems to have left minimal damage, and management believes there should be no impact on its output for 2022. Management believes that the company can grow its revenue by roughly 20% in 2022. ASML continues to innovate new technology for its customers, but it has also maintained a substantial share buyback program and dividend program to return money to investors. Total dividends of 2021 grew 100% compared to 2020.

Click the video below for my full thoughts and analysis.

*Stock prices used were the midday prices of Jan. 19, 2022. The video was published on Jan. 19, 2022.



