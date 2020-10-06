This Self-Sovereign ‘DocuSign’ Uses Bitcoin for Digital Proofs

For years, developers have worked on expanding BitcoinÃ¢ÂÂs use case beyond being a transaction ledger. What if, for instance, whenever you signed a contract Ã¢ÂÂÃÂ for starting a new job, for signing on to a service or for closing on a house Ã¢ÂÂ you could use the Bitcoin blockchain to publish legally binding, immutable proof of the contract and your signature to it?ÃÂ

Woleet is a French startup whose business model revolves around this very application. A DocuSign of sorts that uses Bitcoin, the project has been quietly building for four years. Woleet debuted a front end last month, having sold application programming interfaces (API) for its software for the past few years.

Ã¢ÂÂWith Woleet Sign we plan to demonstrate our ability to address electronic signatures with the same level of user experience as the traditional actors in this space. The software-as-a-service application will help us to promote our highly customizable API for signature workflows in various business applications,Ã¢ÂÂ Gilles Cardignan, the CEO of Woleet, told CoinDesk.

Woleet: Notary meets Bitcoin

Woleet provides a software suite that allows its clients to authenticate documents and signatures using BitcoinÃ¢ÂÂs blockchain. Anyone needing to authenticate this data can verify these proofs using hashes that correspond to the signatory and the documentÃ¢ÂÂs public key.

These proofs can be used as timestamps, electronic signatures, electronic seals and digital IDs.ÃÂ

Woleet does not handle customer data; on the backend, it sends transactions to the Bitcoin blockchain to hash proofs for clients, but the documents never leave the clientÃ¢ÂÂs local computer or server storage unless it opts for cloud storage through a provider like Google.ÃÂ

This model is a notable exception to traditional e-signature services, which store documents and other data for their clients. With Woleet, clients can use its self-hosted ID server to manage digital identities and key pairs for their documents and signers.

According to its website, Woleet is compliant with the European UnionÃ¢ÂÂs General Data Protection Regulations (GDPR), and its signatures are legally binding.

The service already has a growing list of clients including luxury goods company Kering, renewable energy providers EDF and Acciona and pharmaceutical lab Servier, among others.

Ã¢ÂÂAt first we were seen as an innovation startup only good for proof of concept, like all the other Ã¢ÂÂenterprise blockchainÃ¢ÂÂ technologies available.Ã¢ÂÂ Cardigan said. Ã¢ÂÂToday, the fact that big companies trust us is helping a lot to sell to medium-sized companies with the same needs for certification and electronic signatures.Ã¢ÂÂ

Self-sovereign digital IDs on Bitcoin

With its launch, Woleet joins a class of Bitcoin startups working to bring self-sovereign digital identities to the fore of BitcoinÃ¢ÂÂs enterprise applications.

The Microsoft-incubated ION project, for instance, is creating a platform for issuing what it calls Decentralized Digital IDs (DDIDs) on Bitcoin.ÃÂ

The RGB protocol, which entered beta this summer, could also provide a platform to create similarly decentralized and digital IDs, among a slew of other applications.

Read more: Self-Sovereign Identity Explained

At their core, the difference between these identity systems and their legacy counterparts comes from their Ã¢ÂÂsovereignÃ¢ÂÂ nature. Their users would store the data that is being authenticated themselves rather than relinquishing it to a third party. BitcoinÃ¢ÂÂs blockchain provides an immutable record for the data proofs, eliminating another layer of third-party trust from the process.

