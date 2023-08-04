This Sector is Skyrocketing, and Businesses Using it to Reinvent Operations Will Soar

By Benny Buller, founder and CEO, Velo3D

While generative AI has seen a huge wave of attention from businesses this year, another profound technological shift is also underway which will have seismic repercussions: the move to advanced manufacturing.

Advanced manufacturing encompasses a range of new technologies, including assistive robotics and nano and biofabrication. Some of the most explosive growth is in additive manufacturing (AM), also known as 3D printing. Mordor Intelligence estimates the additive manufacturing and materials sector at $65.4 billion this year, and predicts it will reach $167.5 billion by 2028, jumping by more than $100 billion in just five years.

Working in this space, I see the transition to advanced manufacturing, including 3D printing, as an essential part of what businesses must look to do: reinvent for a new era.

Creating value

There are numerous reasons that AM is taking off. As McKinsey notes, the “ability to generate almost any 3D shape allows designers the freedom to create parts that perform better or cost less than conventional alternatives.” Also, “every part produced by a machine can be unique, paving the way for mass-scale customization.”

There's more. 3D printing allows for the creation of parts that were previously considered “impossible.” Businesses have infinite new options at their fingertips now, and can invent without the restrictions of the past, when they were limited to certain designs and geometries.

It also allows for companies to do more of their manufacturing close to home. That erases costs of moving so many different parts across the world, and helps to end supply chain headaches. The Covid-19 pandemic and Russia’s war against Ukraine have shown how vulnerable supply chains are to global instability.

Additive manufacturing further offers a level of versatility that businesses have not seen before. 3D printing facilities can easily convert to creating new parts as new needs arise -- a necessity amid financial uncertainty.

I don’t see additive manufacturing, or advanced manufacturing in general, replacing traditional manufacturing altogether. In fact, as the Wall Street Journal reported in April, “America Is back in the factory business,” with record spending on construction of manufacturing facilities in 2022. But I do see advanced manufacturing taking a larger and larger role in numerous industries, including defense, aviation, aerospace, automotive and energy.

Competing on innovation

Business is changing at a speed we have never seen before. We’re in a process of creating what I see as destruction and rebirth. We’re ending so much of how business has operated, and creating all sorts of new beginnings.

The companies that embrace this will succeed. Those that ignore it, or are slow to adapt, will very quickly fall behind.

So businesses need to open up the floodgates of innovation, encouraging the workforce to create new things. It’s crucial to stay at the bleeding edge of new technologies. Advanced manufacturing plays a central role in this. It will be a key driver of the new economy, building jobs -- especially jobs here in the United States.

The global competition is growing. Just as the U.S. government has been increasing support for additive manufacturing, helping fuel the sector, China has been increasing its investments as well. U.S. businesses need to fight to stay on top.

Investors are key

Shareholders in publicly held additive manufacturing companies are helping to propel the entire sector forward. And shareholders in individual corporations across a wide range of industries can help guide companies in the right direction.

At every opportunity, shareholders should inform executives that they expect to see the company tap into the potential of 3D printing. Ask what plans are underway, and which systems may be switched over to additive manufacturing. Look into how much innovation is being encouraged at the company, and whether it’s demonstrating a willingness to let employees try new ideas, and new designs.

Investors should also look into how much training and upskilling companies are offering their employees in order to build a workforce that can put additive manufacturing to use. As Deloitte explains, there is a “real and present AM talent gap.” And because AM “represents a paradigm shift in design and production, well trained talent— engineers and technicians— are critical to maximizing this technology.”

While incentives offered by governments to grow the additive manufacturing industry, such as tax breaks, are important, ultimately it’s up to the private sector to take action. Both institutional and retail investors can use their rising influence to push businesses in the right direction.

Benny Buller is founder and CEO of Velo3D, the world's most advanced metal additive manufacturing solution, which allows businesses to achieve previously impossible designs and outcomes, without compromise.

