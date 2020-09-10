This Retail ETF Isn’t on Sale, But It’s Worth Shopping for Anyway

Many of this year’s best-performing, non-leveraged exchange-traded funds fit the bill as thematic funds, and within that universe of high fliers, several products are focusing on the next generation retail and consumer trends.

That group includes the Global X E-commerce ETF (EBIZ). EBIZ, which is a couple of months shy of its second birthday, is higher by 45.55 percent year-to-date. Under any circumstances, that’s impressive, but it’s even more so when considering EBIZ is beating the S&P Retail Select Industry Index by a margin of more than 4-to-1. Add to that, EBIZ is soaring without a large weight to Amazon (AMZN), a stock that’s usually a staple of e-commerce ETFs. Amazon isn’t even one of the top 10 holdings in EBIZ.

Obviously, the catalyst for EBIZ bullishness is e-commerce/online retail growth. And like so many disruptive themes, be it cloud computing, fintech or video games, e-commerce was rapidly growing prior to the onset of the coronavirus and that growth trajectory is being spurred along because of the pandemic.

What Say The Data

A recent report from the Commerce Department confirms the exponential growth of e-commerce. In the June quarter, online retail sales surged 31.8 percent year-over-year, rising to 13.1 percent of all U.S. retail sales.

“The Census Bureau of the Department of Commerce announced today that the estimate of U.S. retail e-commerce sales for the second quarter of 2020, adjusted for seasonal variation, but not for, was $211.5 billion, an increase of 31.8percent(±1.2%) from the first quarter of 2020,” according to the report.

Data confirm EBIZ components, which include e-commerce platforms, software providers and direct retailers, are in for more growth as online retail penetration expands to new categories.

“In the medium term, e-commerce’s next wave of growth is likely to come from greater penetration of retail categories that historically lagged, like groceries, health, and autos,” according to Global X research. “The opportunity is significant: combined, groceries, health, and autos represented 44% of total U.S. retail sales in the first half.”

There’s also a bad news scenario that’s good news for EBIZ: rapid decay in the brick-and-mortar space. This year, traditional retailers with limited online exposure are going belly up at an alarming rate. Once beloved names in that ominous category include J.C. Penney, Stein Mart, Ann Taylor owner Ascena and Pier 1. As of late August, more than 6,000 stores were shuttered this year, and more are closures are on the way.

Last year, there were 883,000 land-based stores in the U.S. Proving online retail is where it’s at, UBS estimates that store number will dwindle to 782,000 over the next five years. That means the annual closure rate will be two percent annually for the next half-decade, and that’s alarming—unless you’re investors involved with EBIZ.

Demographic Help

The retail business has always been about demographics, with younger generations often being hip to trends before those trends get hot, permeating other age groups. That’s true with e-commerce as younger demographics are driving growth.

“Many Millennials, born between 1980 and 2000, and Gen Xers, born between 1965 and 1980, favor digital marketplaces for the transparency, convenience, pre-ordering, and the ability to set recurring deliveries,” notes Global X.

However, older demographics are joining the e-commerce party in droves with that shift being forced by the pandemic. At the height of COVID-19, older generations realized online venues were their safest bets for necessities, such as food and healthcare. In May, more than half the purchases in the household groceries and health and beauty categories happened online, according to the Food Industry Association.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.