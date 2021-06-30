This Reddit Stock Is on Fire... and It Might Even Be Investable

If there's one thing 2021 will be known for, it's the rise of the retail investor. Fueled by a combination of stimulus checks and burgeoning investing community on Reddit, individual investors have banded together to cause several wild swings on Wall Street.

Normally, insurance stocks don't elicit much excitement from this crowd. But over the past month, shares of Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ: CLOV) have more than doubled. That's thanks in large part to Reddit.

Unlike other stocks caught up in swings, Clover promises a truly differentiated business model that could disrupt a massive health insurance industry. In this June 25 video on their YouTube channel, Motley Fool contributors Brian Feroldi and Brian Stoffel condense an hour-long deep dive in Clover to give you all you need to know about the stock in just five minutes.

Brian Feroldi has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Brian Stoffel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

