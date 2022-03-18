This Rapidly Growing Cloud Stock Is on Sale Right Now

The past six months have been terrible for Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX) investors as shares of the enterprise cloud platform provider have plunged more than 42% during this period.

However, Nutanix's severe pullback doesn't seem justified, as it has been reporting impressive growth in recent quarters thanks to the switch to a subscription business model. The trend of strong results continued when Nutanix released its fiscal 2022 second-quarter earnings report on March 2.

The company beat Wall Street's expectations handsomely and slightly raised the lower end of its full-year guidance on account of robust spending on enterprise cloud infrastructure. The increasing adoption of the software-defined hyper-converged infrastructure (HCI) that combines computing, storage, and networking onto a single platform was also a tailwind for Nutanix.

Let's take a closer look at Nutanix's quarterly numbers and see why this is one cloud stock investors may not want to miss after its recent slide.

Nutanix is capitalizing on a fast-growing market

The hyper-converged infrastructure market was reportedly worth $7.8 billion in 2020, according to third-party estimates. By 2025, the HCI market is expected to generate $27 billion in revenue, clocking a compound annual growth rate of 28%. So Nutanix has a lot of room for growth in the future, as it has generated $1.5 billion in revenue over the trailing 12 months.

More importantly, the rate of growth in the company's billings indicates that it is on track to grow at a faster pace than the market it operates in. The annual contract value (ACV) of Nutanix's billings in Q2 increased 37% year over year to $218 million. Nutanix arrives at the ACV by dividing the total value of a contract by the term of the contract; ACV billings refers to the sum of all contracts that were billed during the period.

The increase in Nutanix's ACV should translate into robust revenue growth when the company fulfills its obligations and recognizes revenue for the services provided. Meanwhile, Nutanix's annual recurring revenue increased 55% year over year to $1.04 billion. Annual recurring revenue is the sum of the ACV of all subscription contracts that were in effect at the end of the quarter, and the metric's impressive growth points toward the solid growth of Nutanix's subscription business, which is also leading to fatter margins.

Nutanix's adjusted gross margin increased 110 basis points year over year during the quarter. Thanks to the 19% year-over-year growth in revenue to $413 million and an improved margin profile, Nutanix reduced its adjusted net loss to $0.03 per share last quarter from $0.37 per share in the prior-year period. Analysts were looking for a bigger loss of $0.17 per share on $407 million in revenue.

For the full year, Nutanix is now anticipating its revenue to increase 17% to $1.63 billion, which would be an acceleration over fiscal 2021's revenue growth of 7%. Additionally, its ACV billings are expected to increase 28% year over year to $762.5 million, up from fiscal 2021's growth of 18%.

So the faster pace of growth in Nutanix's billings this year should pave the way for solid revenue growth in the long run.

The company is built for long-term growth

Nutanix is one of the best ways to tap into the fast-growing HCI market. That's because the company controls nearly 25% of this space, second only to VMware, which has a 41.5% share of the HCI market under its control. The good part is that Nutanix's share of the HCI market more than doubled in the third quarter of 2021, compared to 11.5% in the prior-year period.

Looking ahead, it wouldn't be surprising to see Nutanix dominate the HCI market -- the company's simplified portfolio, which now consists of five offerings as compared to 15 products earlier, is leading to faster sales growth. Not surprisingly, the potential growth of Nutanix's end market and the company's solid share should lead to an improvement in its top and bottom lines going forward.

With the stock trading at 3.5 times sales right now as compared to its five-year average price-to-sales multiple of 5, now looks like a good time to buy this cloud computing play since it could explode in the long run.

10 stocks we like better than Nutanix

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Nutanix wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 3, 2022

Harsh Chauhan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Nutanix and VMware. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.