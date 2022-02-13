This Program Is Paying Some NYC Moms Up to $1,000 Per Month

Being a parent is hard work -- and expensive. Thanks to a new program called The Bridge Project, some moms in New York City are getting paid up to $1,000 per month. This guaranteed income program helps expectant mothers and new mothers navigate parenthood with less financial worry. Find out more about this unique program and other programs like it.

The idea of guaranteed income or a universal basic income isn't new. Supporters say guaranteed income could significantly reduce poverty, help people feel more financially stable, and improve mental health.

The United States, as a whole, does not have this kind of program in place, but some states and cities have experimented with their own programs. Last year, a pilot program for moms and moms-to-be started in NYC.

The Bridge Project helps low-income moms

In NYC, The Bridge Project hopes to help mothers and young children. Created in 2021 by The Monarch Foundation, the program supports low-income mothers during the first 1,000 days of their children's lives.

Expectant mothers and mothers of young infants receive monthly payments of $500 or $1,000. To date, the program has 100 participants. At this time, the program isn't accepting new applicants. Later in 2022, the program will expand to help 500 additional mothers.

Programs like this can make a big impact. More than one-third of young children in NYC live in families that can't afford one or more basic necessities. With direct cash payments, mothers can better care for their children during the most critical child development years.

Other guaranteed income programs in the United States

NYC isn't the only city with guaranteed income programs in place. Here are some examples of initiatives that have been started in other parts of the country:

Alexandria, Virginia: The Guaranteed Income Pilot program will provide $500 monthly payments to 150 Alexandrian households for up to 24 months.

The Guaranteed Income Pilot program will provide $500 monthly payments to 150 Alexandrian households for up to 24 months. Columbia, South Carolina: The pilot program CLIMB is helping 100 fathers by providing $500 monthly payments for 12 months.

The pilot program CLIMB is helping 100 fathers by providing $500 monthly payments for 12 months. Los Angeles, California: The Basic Income Guaranteed: Los Angeles Economic Assistance Pilot will pay approximately 3,000 individuals $1,000 per month for a year.

The Basic Income Guaranteed: Los Angeles Economic Assistance Pilot will pay approximately 3,000 individuals $1,000 per month for a year. Santa Fe, New Mexico: 100 Santa Fe Community College students and their families are receiving $400 monthly payments for one year through the Santa Fe LEAP program.

100 Santa Fe Community College students and their families are receiving $400 monthly payments for one year through the Santa Fe LEAP program. St. Paul, Minnesota: The People's Prosperity Guaranteed Income Pilot is giving 150 families $500 per month for 18 months.

These programs can make it easier for individuals and families to afford everyday essentials and pay their utilities and rent. No one should have to go without basic necessities.

While many individuals and families can use a savings account to prepare for emergencies and upcoming expenses, not everyone has the means to do this. If there's never extra money or enough money to get by, saving is impossible -- which means the cycle of poverty continues.

It'll be interesting to see if guaranteed income programs like those mentioned above become the norm in the United States. If so, many could find their financial situation greatly improved.

If you struggle with financial matters, you're not alone. If you want tips and guidance to help improve your own financial situation, check out these personal finance resources.

