This Premium Travel Card Just Added $1,880 Worth of Online Shopping Perks

Travel has slowed down tremendously, and it's been hard for lovers of premium travel credit cards to make the most of their rewards. If The Platinum Card® from American Express has been sitting in the back of your wallet, you might want to consider bringing it back up front. American Express just announced a long list of offers geared toward online shoppers, and these extra perks certainly sweeten the pot -- to the tune of $1,880.

These deals end June 30, 2021, so you should start taking advantage of them now if you want to max them out. Here's what you need to know.

The offers

These limited-time offers are only available to folks who've had The Platinum Card® from American Express since Nov. 1, 2020. If you're able to max out all of these offers, you can earn $1,880 in statement credits. While it would be very difficult to take advantage of every offer without buying things you normally wouldn't, there's enough variety here that most cardholders should be able to save money while online shopping.

Earn up to $180 with PayPal

You'll get up to $30 per month in statement credits on purchases you make with PayPal from now until June 30, 2021. This one should be fairly easy to take advantage of considering most online merchants, and even some brick-and-mortar stores, accept PayPal. Get your Platinum Card® connected to your PayPal right away so you can start earning those statement credits.

Earn up to $1,700 with Amex Offers

American Express also announced a long list of statement credits you can earn through Amex Offers on eligible purchases with various merchants. Pretty much all of these, with the exception of the Avis Car Rental offer, can be enjoyed from the comfort of your home. Plus, there's a good chance you already use some of these goods and services anyway.

Here's the full list of offers, which if maxed out, total $1,700 in statement credits:

Avis Car Rental: Get $75 back when you spend $250 or more, up to two times

BestBuy.com: Get $50 back when you spend $50 or more, up to two times

Goldbelly: Get $50 back when you spend $100 or more, up to three times

Home Chef: Get $50 back when you spend $50 or more, up to three times

HomeDepot.com: Get $50 back when you spend $50 or more, up to two times

Instacart: Get $50 back when you spend $250 or more, up to two times

Samsung: Get $200 back when you spend $1,000 or more, one time

Scribd: Get $9.99 back when you spend $9.99 or more, up to five times

The Container Store: Get $50 back when you spend $150 or more, up to two times

Virtual Personal Training by Equinox: Get $130 back when you spend $780 or more, up to five times

Wine Insiders: Get $30 back when you spend $30 or more, up to two times





It's important to avoid buying things you wouldn't normally buy just to take advantage of these offers. If you overspend, any statement credits you earn are effectively canceled out by the fact that you spent money you otherwise wouldn't have. But if you can use them, this is a great offer to take advantage of before it expires.

