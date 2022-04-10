This Powerful Stock is Recession Resistant

Despite the pandemic and a projected recession, demand for Disney's (NYSE: DIS) products and services remains very high. In this video clip from "Ask Us Anything" on Motley Fool Live, recorded on March 25, Fool.com contributor Matt Frankel discusses the company's diversified business lines that keep it performing efficiently.

Matt Frankel: I always say Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) is my safest stock, I'm going to go with a different one. I'm going to go with Disney. I'm a Disney person. My family and I all go to Disney pretty often and I'm saying Disney for a few different reasons. One, we mentioned that each company has its kryptonite. Like in the early pandemic, who would've thought theme parks would ever close down?

I don't think Disney's ever missed a day other than like a hurricane sweeping through Florida before the pandemic. But that part of the business shut down, Disney+ exploded. It has a lot of complementary parts, where if one is doing poorly the other is doing well. Demand is off the charts for Disney's products and services, their pricing power is unbelievable.

I don't know if anyone's been to Disney World lately, they could double their ticket prices and it'd still be full. It's insane pricing power. There's just so much consumer demand that it's recession resistant. Disney didn't really have their attendance go down that much during the last recession. No parent is going to tell their kid they can't go see Frozen 3 when it comes out. No matter what the economy is doing, I don't want to hear my kid's reaction if I tell them no.

I think Disney is probably what I would consider the one stock I would be most comfortable turning off my brokerage account for even 10 years and coming back and knowing that my investment did well.

Matthew Frankel, CFP® owns Berkshire Hathaway (B shares) and Walt Disney. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Berkshire Hathaway (B shares) and Walt Disney. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2023 $200 calls on Berkshire Hathaway (B shares), long January 2024 $145 calls on Walt Disney, short January 2023 $200 puts on Berkshire Hathaway (B shares), short January 2023 $265 calls on Berkshire Hathaway (B shares), and short January 2024 $155 calls on Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.