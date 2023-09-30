This Phenomenal Winning Stock Is Down 18%: 3 Brilliant Moves for Investors to Make

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ: TSCO) stock is down 18% as of this writing from its recent high, and faces some potential headwinds. But with great growth prospects, investors may want to buy on the dip. In this video, Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Tyler Crowe break down why that's one good idea, but also explain two other potentially brilliant moves, including taking a closer look at Target (NYSE: TGT) stock right now.

*Stock prices used were from the afternoon of Sept. 27, 2023. The video was published on Sept. 30, 2023.

