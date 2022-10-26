This Pharmacy Is Lowering the Cost of Its Period Products by 25%

Period care products are a necessary purchase for many, but they come at a high cost. Additionally, nearly half of the U.S. states charge a tax on period products -- making that cost even higher. Unfortunately, many go without proper period care essentials because of financial concerns. One pharmacy is making changes that will improve accessibility and affordability.

People who menstruate have, on average, 450 periods during their lifetime. That can represent a lot of period products to buy. This expense can make up a large portion of your monthly budget and may even negatively impact your personal finances.

CVS-branded period products will cost 25% less

CVS wants to make it more affordable to buy menstrual products. To do so, the brand is making changes that will allow customers to purchase period care essentials at a lower price.

For starters, CVS is reducing the price of its period products by 25% in core CVS pharmacy locations. This price reduction applies to CVS Health and Live Better-branded tampons, menstrual pads, liners, and cups.

But that's not all the retailer plans to do. CVS has also committed to paying the sales tax on period products in the following 12 states: Arkansas, Georgia, Hawaii, Louisiana, Missouri, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Wisconsin, and West Virginia.

Hopefully, these changes will help many more people afford the period care items they need. It will be interesting to see if other major pharmacy brands will take similar steps.

The tampon tax harms the financially vulnerable

According to the Alliance for Period Supplies, the tampon tax is the sales tax rate that a state, county, or city collects on the retail purchase of menstrual products. While many states have taken steps to eliminate this tax, 22 states still charge a tax on period care items like tampons and pads.

The tampon tax continues to harm people nationwide, especially those already in a difficult financial situation. When living paycheck to paycheck, those who are financially vulnerable may have to choose to go without necessary care products.

No one should have to go without essential hygiene products. One thing we can do to make a difference is to push for legislation to eliminate the tampon tax in more states nationwide.

4 ways to save money when buying period products

You're not alone if you get a period and are upset about the high cost of menstrual products. There may be some steps you can take to make these necessary purchases more affordable:

Try generic products. You'll almost always pay more for name-brand period products. Switching to generic products could help you keep more money in your bank account. Pay attention to sales. You can spend less by purchasing these essentials when they're on sale. Keep an eye on sales fliers to find out when your go-to products are on sale. You may also want to use coupon apps to clip money-saving coupons. Buy in bulk. If you can do so, buying your period care products in bulk can result in considerable savings. Even if you don't belong to a warehouse club, buying larger packages with more products could still reduce the per-item cost that you pay. Research reusable alternatives. While alternative products aren't an option for all, they can offer significant savings and are better for the environment. Period underwear, cloth pads, and menstrual cups are three options to explore. Over time, the savings will add up.

If you can't afford period products, look to resources in your community. Many schools now provide free menstrual products to students. Free products may also be available at local diaper banks, women's organizations, and food banks.

Don't ever be embarrassed to seek help if you're going through a difficult time financially. These resources are available for a reason.

