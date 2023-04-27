This Personality Trait Explains Why You're Scared to Invest in Stocks

If you've found yourself thinking, "Only a crazy person would buy bonds these days," you could be right. A new study from researchers at Northwestern, DePaul University and the London School of Economics finds that five major personality traits have a big influence on your approach to investing. We'll discuss the details.

In a working paper recently published by the National Bureau Of Economic Research, researchers found that the five major personality traits have a big influence on your approach to investing. And that's including risk aversion and economic expectations. In fact, two of those traits play the biggest role.

While we tend to believe that characteristics such as age, wealth, intelligence and financial literacy influence financial decisions, the researchers found that those elements failed to be completely accurate indicators of how we approach investing.

Instead, they found a significant correlation between investing decisions. And the "big five" major personality traits are: extraversion, agreeableness, openness, conscientiousness and neuroticism.

"When explaining expectations about stock market returns, the explanatory power of the five personality traits… is comparable to that of all demographic variables combined," the researchers found.

If you're a moody person who tends to be neurotic – prone to anxiety, anger, frustration, jealousy, guilt, depression and loneliness – you're likely to stay away from investing in stocks.

The same goes for guarded people characterized as having a low level of openness who lack sensitivity, active imaginations, a preference for variety and adventure and intellectual curiosity. It can also include a problem with authority.

But just because the two groups of people tend to avoid equities doesn't mean they're doing so for the same reasons.

The researchers discovered "High neuroticism is associated with pessimistic beliefs about future stock returns and tail risks… whereas low openness is associated with high-risk aversion."

So, if you're feeling gloomy about the economy and the potential returns on stocks, you might want to stop and ask yourself: "Is it the market – or me?" Sometimes there are valid reasons. The rise of inflation over the past year and the cost-of-living can leave a lot of doubts.

"Investors high in neuroticism are more pessimistic about average future stock returns and assign a greater probability to a crash," the researchers noted. "They are also more pessimistic about future economic growth and expect higher inflation."

On the other hand, according to the research, people with personalities that rated high in openness were more willing to take investment risks.

