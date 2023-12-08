This Once-Outdated Retirement Rule May Now Be Getting a Revival

In an ideal world, you'll end up kicking off your retirement with a decent chunk of money in savings. But it's really important to manage your savings wisely.

If you withdraw randomly from your 401(k) or IRA, you might end up depleting your savings in your lifetime. At that point, you may be forced to live on just Social Security, which is far from optimal seeing what little replacement income it tends to offer, especially for higher earners.

That's why it's essential to come up with an annual withdrawal strategy for your 401(k) or IRA, rather than simply tapping it whenever you please. And for many years, the 4% rule was regarded as the rule of thumb to follow.

The rule goes like this: During your first year of retirement, withdraw 4% of your savings balance. Then, in future years, adjust withdrawals based on that same rate for inflation. Sticking to the 4% rule is said to make your savings likely last a good 30 years.

In recent years, however, financial experts started to caution against using the 4% rule. The logic was that since bond yields have been considerably lower than they were in the 1990s, back when the 4% rule was established, savers needed to be more conservative with their retirement plan withdrawals. This argument, of course, was based on the assumption that retirees tend to be pretty heavily invested in bonds, which is a reasonable assumption.

But you may have noticed that interest rates and bond yields are higher these days than they've been in recent years. And because of that, the 4% rule could end up seeing a nice revival.

Are you OK to tap your nest egg to the tune of 4% per year?

The danger in withdrawing too aggressively from your retirement savings is having that money run out in your lifetime. In light of lower bond yields, many financial experts had been pulling away from the 4% rule and cautioning savers to land on a lower annual withdrawal rate.

Morningstar, in fact, recommended a 3.3% withdrawal rate two years ago, based on bond yields at the time. But it's now saying that, based on today's interest-rate environment, a 4% withdrawal rate is once again safe. That's good news for retirement savers, as it could potentially give a lot of people access to more annual income to enjoy in their senior years.

What's the right withdrawal rate for you?

If you're first retiring now or in 2024, then you may be OK to follow the 4% rule to start. But you may also need to be willing to adjust your withdrawal rate based on interest rates and market conditions.

Furthermore, if you're a current retiree who's been sticking to a lower withdrawal rate for years, then you shouldn't necessarily rush to increase your withdrawal rate to 4%, just for the heck of it. The reality is that the less money you take out of your savings year after year, the greater your chances of it lasting as long as you need it to. If you've been managing just fine on 3%, or somewhere in that vicinity, sticking with it might serve you well.

