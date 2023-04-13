Markets
COP

This Oil Stock Could Send $100+ Billion Back to Investors Over the Next Decade

April 13, 2023 — 08:26 am EDT

Written by Matthew DiLallo for The Motley Fool ->

ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) can make a lot of money producing oil and gas in the coming years. Thanks to a low-cost resource base, the energy company estimates it could generate well over $200 billion of cash flow from operations, assuming oil prices average $60 a barrel. It could produce even more cash if crude remains at its current level of around $80 a barrel.

The company doesn't need anywhere near that amount of money to grow its business. Because of that, it could return a massive gusher of cash to its investors in the future. That makes it a compelling oil stock to buy and hold for the long haul.

A cash-flow machine

ConocoPhillips recently provided investors with an updated look at its 10-year plan. It based its investment strategy on oil averaging $60 a barrel across the cycle. Here's what it can produce during that time frame:

A slide showing ConocoPhillips' projected cash flow from operations over the next 10 years.

Image source: ConocoPhillips.

As that slide showcases, ConocoPhillips estimates it can produce about $225 billion in cash flow from operations (CFO) over the next 10 years. That assumes an average price of $60 a barrel for West Texas Intermediate (WTI), the primary U.S. oil price benchmark.

The company expects a reinvestment rate of 50% at that oil price level. That would leave it with over $100 billion of free cash flow that it could distribute to investors. Meanwhile, it could produce even more cash at higher oil prices, potentially generating upwards of $300 billion if oil averaged $80 a barrel, which is right around the recent level.

Fueling the company's massive cash flow is its low breakeven level. ConocoPhillips only needs oil to average about $35 a barrel to support the capital required to maintain its production. Meanwhile, the company's investments in developing additional low-cost resources will grow its production by about 4% to 5% per year. That should drive 6% compound annual growth in CFO over the next decade and 11% compound annual free-cash-flow growth.

Returning its oil-fueled cash flow to investors

ConocoPhillips expects to invest about $11 billion of capital each year to maintain and grow its global oil and gas production. The company anticipates producing more-than-enough cash to cover that capital spending, with a growing amount to spare in the coming years:

A slide showing ConocoPhillips' projected free cash flow over the coming years.

Image source: ConocoPhillips.

As that slide shows, the company could produce close to $10 billion of free cash flow after covering capital expenses in the 2024 to 2028 time frame, assuming oil averages $60 a barrel, with even more cash at $80 oil. That excess cash would grow toward an average of more than $15 billion per year in the 2029 to 2032 time frame.

Since ConocoPhillips won't need that money to support its operations and already has a top-tier balance sheet, it will likely return most of that money to shareholders. The company has a three-tiered capital-return framework to deliver cash to investors:

  • Dividend payments: The company pays a $0.51 per-share quarterly dividend, giving it a dividend yield of 1.9% at the recent share price. It aims to grow the payout at a top-quartile rate among companies in the S&P 500. ConocoPhillips increased it by 11% last year.
  • Share repurchases: ConocoPhillips' board approved a $20 billion increase to its share-repurchase program last year, increasing the total to $45 billion.
  • Variable Return of Cash (VROC): The company has the flexibility to make additional variable cash payments to shareholders when oil prices are higher. It has made quarterly VROC payments of $0.60 per share, $0.70 per share, $1.40 per share, and $0.70 per share over the last 12 months.

Given the company's free-cash-flow expectations, it could return over $100 billion to shareholders if oil averages $60 a barrel over the next 10 years. That's a massive amount of money. It represents more than 90% of the company's current market cap.

Returning a massive and growing cash-flow gusher

ConocoPhillips expects to produce a prodigious amount of cash in the coming years. It only plans to use half of what it can generate at $60 oil to maintain and grow its production. Because of that, it will produce a massive amount of free cash that it will likely return to shareholders through a growing dividend and meaningful share-repurchase program.

Those cash returns could give ConocoPhillips the fuel to produce robust total returns at a relatively conservative oil price point in the coming years. That makes it a compelling oil stock to consider buying for the long term.

10 stocks we like better than ConocoPhillips
When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and ConocoPhillips wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 10, 2023

Matthew DiLallo has positions in ConocoPhillips. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
The Motley Fool
Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.
Visit Fool.com for more market news -> More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

COP

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.