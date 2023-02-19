This No-Cost Alternative to Global Entry Can Help You Get Through Passport Control Faster After International Travel

The airport can be busy, loud, and stressful, especially when arriving in the country after a long-haul international flight. The last thing you'll want to do is wait in a long line when all you crave is a shower and some rest. Many people use Global Entry to get through passport control faster after traveling internationally -- but this service comes at a cost. Luckily, there's a no-cost service alternative that can help travelers save time.

Download the Mobile Passport Control app

Did you know that you can save time at passport control without having Global Entry? The Mobile Passport Control app, made available by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, helps eligible travelers streamline the entry process back into the United States.

It's free to use and is available for iOS and Android devices. The app is available to U.S. citizens and Canadian B1/B2 citizen visitors. Currently, the Mobile Passport Control app can be used at 38 sites, including 31 U.S. International Airports, three Canadian Pre-clearance locations, and four seaports of entry.

Here's how to use the app:

When you land in the United States, you'll select your arrival airport or seaport terminal, take a photo of yourself, and answer a few questions. Next you'll need to submit your transaction through the app and will receive an electronic receipt with a QR code. Once you arrive at passport control, look for signs pointing to the line for travelers using Mobile Passport Control. When it's your turn, you'll present your QR code and go through the inspection process.

By not having to wait in the regular line with general travelers, you may be able to save time and have a more efficient experience. After a long international flight, that can be a huge win.

How to get the Global Entry application fee reimbursed

While this app is convenient, there is another way to speed up your entry back into the United States. Global Entry, a trusted traveler program, allows expedited clearance to pre-approved travelers upon entry into the United States.

Interested travelers must apply and undergo an interview with a Customs and Border Protection staff member. Those who apply must pay a $100 application fee. If you're approved, membership is valid for five years. When entering the United States, travelers with this membership can get into an expedited Global Entry line instead of waiting in the general line.

If you want to avoid paying this fee, you should know that some travel credit cards offer reimbursement for the Global Entry application fee as a credit card benefit. To use this perk, you must pay the application with an eligible card, and your card issuer will reimburse you through a statement credit. This valuable credit card perk could save you money and time.

You can use travel credit cards to earn points and miles, which you can redeem to save money on flights and hotel stays. These rewards credit cards also include many valuable perks that can make travel less stressful. Review our list of the best travel credit cards to learn more.

