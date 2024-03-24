This New Law Could Catalyze a Hidden AI Subsector Boom

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

In case you hadn’t noticed, the U.S. government is the most powerful governing body on the planet.

Right or wrong, our government’s influence reaches far and wide, touching nearly every aspect of our lives. As citizens in this country, we have to live with these decisions, for better or worse. While politicians often get it right, they also sometimes get it wrong.

Take the Johnson-Reed Act of 1924 — it established severe nativist restrictions on immigration that contradicted American values of openness, opportunity, and freedom. Not unlike a certain law that was in place for nearly a century, stifling our values of innovation, growth, and scientific progress.

But today, the government has finally gotten it mightily right.

I’m talking about a monumental law change that, frankly, I haven’t seen covered on any mainstream media platform like Fox News, CNN, CNBC, or Bloomberg. Nonetheless, this could be one of the most important law changes of our lifetimes… maybe even ever.

Here’s the story:

Removing the Handcuffs: Section 3209

This change in law deals with something called “Section 3209,” which we believe could open up a massive wealth window in a specific subsector of artificial intelligence.

I’ll spill all the tea on this law change Wednesday night in a new urgent presentation (which you can sign up for here), so I don’t want to spoil the event… but here’s a few things you do need to know about Section 3209 before that event — in which I’ll unveil how you could potentially turn this monumental law change into an enormous personal windfall through a few simple investments.

In a nutshell, Section 3209 reverses a decades-old federal law that has been ridiculed by experts as being antiquated, silly, and just flat-out wrong.

In my opinion, the federal law it reverses made absolutely no sense. It required most companies in this particular niche to do something that was cost-prohibitive, slow, and anti-innovation.

This change in the law unshackles this industry and allows it to flourish like never before. That’s a huge deal. Today, it’s a tiny industry, but it produces some of the world’s most important and widely used products. In fact, I’d wager you have one of this industry’s products in your home right now. Probably more than one, actually. With the handcuffs removed, this tiny industry is free to embrace AI, sending their companies’ respective stocks higher in value as they re-map the world.

And here’s the kicker: It will be using an AI that is way more advanced than our current AI models.

Advances in AI have been extremely quick and extraordinarily powerful. So powerful, in fact, that even a researcher at Google considered their AI to be sentient. Yet, this rapid pace of AI innovation shows no signs of slowing down any time soon.

To the contrary, The Wall Street Journal reported that OpenAI CEO Sam Altman — the world’s leading AI innovator — is trying to form an AI “supergroup.” He’s looking to the world’s biggest and most powerful governments, companies, and investors to pour $7 trillion into reshaping the global AI industry.

You can bet that a good chunk of that money will find its way into this subsector of AI stocks, and they will change the world in the name of innovation.

Here’s the big part: This law change doesn’t just remove handcuffs for this industry, but it also allows for this industry to get turbocharged by AI. That is, this industry is now cleared to widely use AI in its operations, which should allow companies within the sector to produce far more and far better products at a much lower cost, with much greater speed and accuracy.

And with artificial superintelligence on the way, It could very well change the game in a way most investors are not even aware of yet.

Can you smell the opportunity?

AI Stocks Will Take the World by Storm

When I say artificial superintelligence, I’m talking about ChatGPT-5.

About once a year, OpenAI, ChatGPT’s creator, dramatically updates the AI model underlying its core program. The updates typically include more sophisticated natural language processing (NLP) algorithms and access to more training data. And that leads to a better, smarter, and faster AI.

Reportedly, OpenAI has been demonstrating a beta version of ChatGPT-5 to some exclusive customers. And one of those customers told Business Insider that GPT-5 is “materially better” than GPT-4.

We reached out to an OpenAI representative to comment on these very reputable rumors, though they have yet to respond as of press time.

However, considering that OpenAI’s latest GPT model is being tested by a select group of exclusive users, it’s extremely likely that this more advanced AI is mostly finished with major training. If so, the next few months will be all about ironing out the kinks in order to ship a more flawless product.

Sam Altman doesn’t have the best poker face in the world, for that matter. And he’s let slip a few important indicators of GPT-5 being mindblowingly good. For instance, a CEO doesn’t typically talk about their current product with descriptors like “[it] kinda sucks,” unless they have a trump card.

In Altman’s case, think of that trump card as the difference between iPhone 4 and iPhone — that next great product leap always makes the previous generation look antiquated. “I expect the delta between [GPT] 5 and 4 will be the same as between 4 and 3,” Altman said. Keep in mind that it was ChatGPT-3.5 that changed the world, with previous GPTs being mostly niche products. If the delta is really as large as Altman suggests, then GPT-5 could be eerily close to artificial superintelligence.

With that in mind, this here’s one tiny subsector of AI stocks that could produce the market’s biggest winners over the next 12 months, all thanks to Section 3209 and the next great leap in artificial intelligence. You owe it yourself to learn about this AI subsector, so you can earn huge returns in 2024.

Why?

Because this industry historically produces the biggest stock market winners!

I’m talking about the kind of stock market gains that make mountains out of mole hills.

Which means that, if I’m wrong, you don’t stand to lose much, if anything… but, if I’m right, this could be a chance at 6,000% in potential profits. I’ll explain…

My 2nd Trillion-Dollar Trade

Folks, I believe this could be the best way to play the 2024 election year.

After analyzing over 70 years of election market data, I’ve been ahead of many of the market’s most shocking moves the last four years.

Like when I alerted my readers to buy all kinds of stocks ahead of the 2020 presidential election.

That year all my picks did so well, I was ranked the no. 1 stock-picker out of over 15,000 analysts. That’s according to Tip Ranks, an independent research company.

And I was right again when I nailed the bottom for stocks in 2022 — accurately predicting stocks would skyrocket after the 2022 midterm elections.

Now, here in 2024, if you can look beyond all that chaos happening, there’s a historic situation unfolding in Washington. And the federal government has fired a starting gun on the next big boom.

If that seems strange, I get it.

So I’m going to break the silence on Section 3209 this Wednesday, March 27 at 8 p.m. Eastern. What’s more, I’ll also be giving away my no. 1 AI stock to buy for 2024.

I’ll reveal all the details on this monumental law change and the tiny industry it is set to put into hyperdrive. And, most importantly, I’ll give you the keys to my other top five stocks to play this hidden AI boom for potentially huge profits.

Each one of these stocks has up to 10X upside potential. So you can invest just a few hundred in each — nothing more than you can stand to lose — and potentially get back thousands.

So do not miss out on this chance to be part of the AI revolution happening under most investors’ noses.

Reserve your spot now and be the one to tell the story no one else knows!

On the date of publication, Luke Lango did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

More From InvestorPlace

The post This New Law Could Catalyze a Hidden AI Subsector Boom appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.