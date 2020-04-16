This Mortgage REIT Might Still Have Room to Rally

AGNC Investment shares still have some room to run after rebounding from last month’s selloff, JMP Securities said as it upgraded the stock to “Market Outperform,” the equivalent of a Buy rating.

The stock (ticker: AGNC) of the mortgage REIT, a real-estate investment trust that invests in mortgage-backed securities, is down roughly 40% over the past two months. It was trading around $11.49 a share Thursday morning, up 0.9% as the S&P 500 slipped 0.5%.

The sector sold off sharply in March, attributable in part to a crunch in the market for repurchase agreements, by which mortgage REITs get most of their financing. Forced selling of some mortgage-backed securities by funds and REITs alike made the losses worse.

AGNC held up better than its peers during that turmoil, as the sector has fallen 60% over the two months, according to MVIS U.S. Mortgage REITs Index. AGNC’s focus is on higher-quality mortgage-backed securities specifically the ones guaranteed by U.S. agencies Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and Ginnie Mae.

AGNC didn’t have as much ground to recover during the subsequent rebound, and hasn’t gained as much as the broader sector following the Federal Reserve’s decision to turbocharge its easing efforts.

But AGNC’s stock still has upside, JMP Securities said. It was trading around 80% of its book value as of the close of trading Wednesday. And because it primarily owns agency mortgage-backed securities, a market backstopped by the Fed, “downside risk is limited,” analyst Trevor Cranston wrote in a note on Thursday.

What’s more, there is declining risk that homeowners will refinance their mortgages and prepay the mortgage-backed securities that AGNC owns, because of the coronavirus and the fact that many mortgage originators’ have limited capacity, Cranston said.

He set his new price target at 96% of the company’s book value, or $13.50 a share. That implies an 18% gain from recent levels.

Investors should get an even better sense of the outlook later this month. The mortgage REIT will report quarterly results on April 29.

