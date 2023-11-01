This Morning's Treasury Announcement Was Big News: Why That Isn't a Good Thing

As Chris Versace and Mark Abssy pointed out in this morning's Daily Markets piece, Wednesday is going to be a day jam packed with important data and information for traders and investors. The big one in most people’s minds, of course, is the Fed announcement that will come in the early afternoon. However, a drastic or unexpected move on any kind by the FOMC looks extremely unlikely. It could be argued that this morning’s ADP private payrolls or maybe the JOLTS and ISM data are actually more significant. Ironically, though, perhaps the biggest news today came from something that until now, most investors have probably ignored.

The Treasury’s announcement of the schedule of bond auctions has never been something to get excited about for anyone other than bond traders. In fact, it usually epitomizes why bonds are considered dull. The Treasury Secretary typically drones on in a boring voice or writes in boring words about mostly short-term paper that only institutional traders buy directly from the government, and that retail investors only ever hold by default when parking cash for a while.

This time around, things are different. Janet Yellen may have tried to make this one boring as well, but criticism from the hedge fund owner Stanley Druckenmiller has created some anticipation for this announcement after he said Yellen has made the "biggest blunder in Treasury history" by not refinancing government debt when rates were low. Druckenmiller is well known for promoting himself and for saying shocking things in pursuit of that aim, but does his criticism have any validity?

Like most things with 20/20 hindsight, it does in the sense that it is a statement of the obvious. Of course, looking at where rates are now and where they were a couple of years ago, refinancing government debt at very low long-term interest rates would have been the smart move. The problem is that Druckenmiller is looking at it from a trader’s perspective. A trader’s job is to take a view of the future, then take a position in the market based on that view. Do we really want the Treasury Secretary to be doing that?

In this particular case, that would have been the right thing to do. But what if the opposite had happened? If they had locked in a rate of, say 2.5% on long-term paper and then rates had turned negative and stayed that way for a while, I’m sure Druckenmiller would be the first in line to rant about the irresponsibility of the Treasury taking a bet with the nation’s finances. I can almost see the headline now, “Druckenmiller says Yellen is no better than Bankman-Fried!”

The point here is not to knock Stanley Druckenmiller. He has been enormously successful as a trader, and good luck to him. That success, however, has colored his view of the actions of others who are not and should not be traders. I understand where he is coming from. I also find it frustrating when people refuse to assess risk in the way a trader is trained to, and when they miss an opportunity that would have benefited me or themselves as a result, but this is an instance where doing that would truly set an awful precedent.

Janet Yellen is a learned economist and very well respected, but the office of Treasury Secretary is a political appointment, so it isn’t inconceivable that at some point the holder of that office will be someone from the opposing political party that you wouldn’t trust with a few hundred dollars of your money, let alone trillions of dollars. Such a person could easily end up hurting everyone in America, regardless of political party, even hedge fund billionaires, who obviously have some protection from the mistakes of others.

So, while I am all in favor of making finance fun, I think it is probably best if we all ignore criticism based on 20/20 hindsight, and let the schedule of Treasury auctions return to its normal, boring self.

