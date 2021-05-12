This Morning's Inflation Data Say Inflation is Here: What That Means for Investors

The first leg of the much-awaited inflation data came this morning and, if the market is to be believed, we are still waiting for the other shoe to drop tomorrow before traders decide what to make of it. This morning’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) came in at a higher than expected 4.2%. The market reaction was muted, however, so now we wait for tomorrow’s Producer Prices Index (PPI), to see if it confirms what anyone who looks at a chart for commodity prices already knows, that input prices are spiking.

For ordinary people who aren’t on Wall Street salaries, who pay for groceries every week, or fill their cars with gasoline, or are trying to buy a house, or spending a limited income in any way whatsoever, the PPI number would have been no surprise. Without wishing to appear crass or cruel though, their opinion doesn’t matter from a trading or investing perspective. The only thing that the market is responding to is how the data will affect Fed thinking and policies and, so far, that seems to be not a lot.

What Jerome Powell, Chair of the Federal Reserve of the United States, has done over the last couple of months is to basically write himself a blank check to continue with easy monetary policy. By acknowledging that inflation is coming but saying that we don’t need a policy response because it is "transitory," he has given himself permission to take a 4.2% increase in consumer prices in his stride.

In the past, the reasoning has been that the so-called "core" inflation, the rise in prices other than in food and energy, has fallen short of or been right around the central bank’s 2% target rate but with a 3% annualized core inflation reading for last month, that no longer applies. However, if inflation of any kind is labelled as "transitory," it can be ignored from a policy perspective, and the early market reaction this morning indicates that that is what traders are expecting:

The above chart is for S&P 500 E-Mini futures. The big drop you see to the right of the chart came at 8:30 this morning, as the numbers were released. Given that the biggest risk to stocks is a switch by the Fed to tighter policy in response to inflation, that drop makes sense. The rapid retracement, however, only makes sense if traders anticipate that the Fed, after saying for years that they are "data-driven," will now ignore the data.

As I said, they are doing that on the basis that inflation is transitory, but if higher prices prompt higher wages, it won’t be.

The number that really matters in that context is that 4.2% increase in the things they buy regularly. That means that workers’ wages will be buying less, which will prompt them to seek higher pay, which will increase costs for producers, leading to them increasing the prices of goods, leading to further demands for higher wages, etc., etc. That is the vicious cycle of inflation and there are already signs that it is beginning. The last jobs report and the last weekly hiring numbers both showed that there are jobs available, but that people aren’t taking them. That suggests that, in the opinion of workers, wages aren’t high enough. Add in the massive increase in personal income last quarter and if wage inflation isn’t with us yet, it certainly looks like it is coming.

From a trading perspective, overreacting in a negative way to bad inflation data makes no sense because the only thing that matters is the Fed’s reaction, or lack of reaction, to the numbers. The danger, though, is that because they have convinced themselves that this data doesn’t matter in a “transitory inflation” environment, Jay Powell’s Fed will not react to a classic inflation scenario until it is too late. If that were to happen, the remedial measures needed would be dramatic and would risk plunging America, and the world for that matter, into the kind of “boom and bust” cycle that those of us over a certain age remember none too fondly.

For now, all of that is speculation and is, in any event, is far enough away to be of little consequence in traders or investors. The Fed is unlikely to turn around quickly and say, "We were wrong," so continued low rates and liquidity injections that prompt continued rises in stocks look likely for at least a month or two. At some point, though, numbers such as we saw this morning make a policy adjustment inevitable, so investors should keep an even closer watch on the Fed in the coming months than they have until now.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.