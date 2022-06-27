This Morning’s Economic Data Points to a Clear Strategy for Investors

It has been around forty years since markets have seen inflation such as we are now seeing as the enemy. Therefore, inevitably, this is the first time most traders and investors have had to deal with rapidly rising prices and interpret news and data in that context. This morning’s durable goods and core capital goods numbers, or rather the market reaction to them, show the extent to which this is confusing the predominately young traders and investors on Wall Street.

The initial print of durable goods orders for May showed a 0.7% increase, a massive beat of the 0.2% expected. Meanwhile, core capital goods, with certain categories stripped out and seen as a proxy for business capital investment, also smashed expectations with a 0.5% increase. So, put simply, both consumers and businesses spent more than anticipated on high ticket items last month.

You would think that was good news, given that we keep hearing there is a danger of a recession. If individual consumers and businesses are spending more than expected and investing in their futures, doesn’t that suggest that recession fears are overdone?

The market wasn’t sure.

The S&P 500 futures contract (ES) moved down initially following the release, then bounced a little and settled slightly lower than it had been before the figures. The numbers were far away from the expected values, and you might think that would cause some kind of big reaction. It probably would have if traders knew what it meant in terms of future prospects, but clearly, they do not. Better than expected durable and capital goods spending does indeed make a recession seem further away now than it was at 8:29 this morning, but it also could be said to make more and bigger rate hikes more certain.

That is the problem. The market seems to be far more afraid of inflation and the Fed’s reaction to it, than it is of a recession itself. Thus, strong economic activity such as these data indicate in May is not a good thing, although I am pretty sure that if they had missed expectations the market reaction would also have been negative. Stocks, it seems can’t win.

That is the thing that I remember most about the inflation that was raging when I first came into the market nearly forty years ago. It creates a “Catch-22” for traders. Economic weakness is still seen as bad, but so is strength that might prompt a more robust reaction from central banks. Rising rates have their own dynamic that harms corporate growth and profitability, even if they don’t slam the brakes on the economy. They make existing loans more expensive to roll over and service, and increase the cost of further borrowing to expand, thus reducing both profitability and growth -- unless the company doesn’t owe money and has a sizeable cash position.

Getting to that place is usually seen by investors as a negative. Conventional wisdom during good times when interest rates are low holds that companies should be borrowing to fund growth and deploying cash with the same end, not staying debt-free and hoarding dollars. When things start to turn, however, those same cautious, prudent companies with strong balance sheets are better placed to grow when investing is cheap. Stocks that fit that bill become much more desirable, even if a recessionary threat or a rising rate environment may not suit them.

A company like Paychex (PAYX) would be hurt if there was a recession that drove up unemployment, but with a negligible level of debt, over $1 billion of cash on hand and free cash flow of over $1.5 billion, they could weather such a storm quite easily. If, on the other hand, rates settle higher without forcing an actual, job-destroying recession, they would have a huge advantage over companies whose debt servicing stocks were climbing. Or you may want to consider something like Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (EXPD) that also have very low debt, with over $2 billion of cash on hand and free cash flow of over $750 million.

Obviously, in both cases, there are other factors to consider, such as performance within their industry, and in the case of EXPD, the future trajectory of oil prices. And there is always the risk that the Fed, having been late to see the potential danger of inflation, now overreact in the other direction and cause a deep, global recession. If that were to happen, though, there would be nowhere to hide, and at least stocks like PAYX and EXPD would, by dint of their strong balance sheets, probably suffer less than most.

The market clearly doesn’t know what to make of data like we saw this morning, and that makes broad based index investing a bit of a crap shoot at best, at least until the picture is clearer. In that situation, it will pay to focus on companies with low debt and strong cash positions like PAYX and EXPD. These companies can survive a downturn comfortably, but are in position to continue to grow even if rates do settle at much higher levels than we have become accustomed to.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.