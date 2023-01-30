This Metaverse Token's 5% Decline Today Indicates Volatility Is Likely to Continue

What happened

One of the best-performing tokens thus far in 2023, metaverse cryptocurrency The Sandbox (CRYPTO: SAND), has surged 95% since the beginning of the year. Although this token is down 5.1% over the past 24 hours as of 12:20 p.m. ET, investors who have stuck with this potential high-growth crypto have been well rewarded thus far.

Significant interest among The Sandbox's value as a digital real estate play has certainly provided plenty of upside momentum during risk-on rallies. Recent catalysts such as partnerships with The Sandbox and other Web3 development entities such as NFT Group have also contributed to positive sentiment around this token from growth investors.

That said, it's also clear that this is a high-growth space that continues to provide significant volatility, and should be treated as such by investors.

When investors are looking for ways to play broader risk-on rallies, the more speculative the investment, the better. The Sandbox is one project providing exposure to not only the burgeoning and nebulous metaverse space, but also to the digital real estate sector, which many investors believe could see significant growth over time.

There's something to this thesis, with key brands continuing to push their online presence to lure in younger and more tech-savvy buyers. However, user adoption has not necessarily picked up as many expected, with The Sandbox's active daily user metrics underperforming (to say the least) during last year's decline.

Of course, the time to buy assets with high growth potential is when they're beaten down. And if the trend reverses, perhaps this year's rally in The Sandbox and other metaverse and digital real estate tokens can continue.

I think the jury remains out on this front. The pandemic-related catalysts that drove at-home entertainment -- for everything from non-fungible token (NFT) games, to streaming, to other online metaverse behemoths such as Roblox -- have dissipated. Thus, an investment in The Sandbox is one I think has to be made with a very long-term time frame.

Today's decline doesn't necessarily indicate this year's rally is over in more speculative tokens like The Sandbox. However, given how much this token has rallied thus far in 2023, this token could see some additional selling pressure if profit taking continues following this week's upcoming Federal Open Market Committee meeting.

