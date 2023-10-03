This Megatrend Is "Made In America"

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

If you’re traveling down the highway at 55 miles per hour and need to slam on the brakes, it will take your vehicle about six seconds and roughly 300 feet – a football field – to come to a stop.

A loaded supertanker needs about 15 minutes and anywhere from two to five miles to come to a stop.

The more mass something has, the harder it is to alter its course.

The same is true of the world’s dominant trends. They are so massive that you can’t stop them or alter their courses in an instant.

That said, one of the biggest and most lucrative megatrends is brewing right now, and it doesn’t have anything to do with artificial intelligence…

“Deglobalization” Goes Global

It’s actually closer to 40 years since economist Theodore Levitt first used the term “globalization” in a 1983 Harvard Business Review article. He argued that changes in consumer behavior and technology would allow companies to sell the same products around the world.

He was right, and in the decades since, the world became one big marketplace. Globalization resulted in cheaper and more convenient goods and raw materials for the world. It also resulted in dangerous overdependence on other nations for critical goods.

And it’s true; as the years pass, the decades-long globalization trend may now be reversing to one of “deglobalization,” or “localization.”

I identified the beginnings of this trend over two years ago, when we were living in the heart of the COVID-19 pandemic. As supply chains around the world were disrupted, it became frighteningly clear how dependent the U.S. was on other nations for critical goods and materials – specifically China.

The pandemic laid bare the dangers of being overly dependent on China and other foreign supply chains. Everything from a war to a global health crisis to the changing whims of a nation’s leaders could choke off sources of critical goods and ingredients.

But as we faced the pandemic, suddenly, our conveniently low-priced supply of China-made goods seemed much less convenient. Costume jewelry, cat toys, and action figures from China continued to flood Walmart shelves, but many basic, and/or essential China-made products like facemasks, syringes, and antibiotics were nowhere to be found.

We Americans discovered that we had become overly reliant on China and other countries for various products. Because of this realization, ramping up U.S. production of key raw materials and products became “priority #1” in boardrooms across America.

Now, the renewable energy sector is leading the movement… and could capture a “Made in America” premium in the stock market.

We’re used to technology driving many of today’s investing megatrends, but the return to American self-reliance looks to be a growing theme that will results in trillions of dollars of investment and will play out over a period of years, if not decades.

Now is the time to take the reins and capitalize on the massive opportunities returning to the United States right now.

I’ve zeroed in on America’s surprising new “Epicenter of Wealth” and its surprising location. America’s new wealth mecca is 2,400 miles from Silicon Valley… exactly where you’d least expect.

But it could become the breeding ground for the next slew of American millionaires.

See what I mean here.

Regards,

Eric Fry

