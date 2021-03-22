This Massive Disruption Creates a Once-In-a-Lifetime Opportunity

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

I’m not trying to get too personal or sound like the commercial, but what’s in your wallet?

Source: Marko Aliaksandr/ShutterStock.com

Okay, I’ll be a little more specific …

What kind of rewards do you get with your credit card?

I hope you get something. If it’s there for the taking, why not?

It might be cash back from groceries, restaurants and gas stations. Or maybe airline miles — which could come in handy as we all start to travel more.

If it’s a branded card from a company like Disney (NYSE:DIS), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) or Verizon (NYSE:VZ), it might be special rewards for their particular products or services.

And … if none of those rewards appeal to you, how about Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD)?

That’s right. Your Visa (NYSE:V) purchases will soon be able to earn you Bitcoin thanks to a new credit card from a company called BlockFi. The card is scheduled to launch in the next few months.

The big deal here is not the card itself, even if it is pretty cool.

Think even bigger picture … and even bigger opportunity.

Cryptocurrencies and blockchain are making their way into almost everything we do. And that means massive investment potential …

A lot of people don’t know it yet, but cryptos — and the blockchain technology they are built on — are going to change everything. The way you buy everyday goods and services … purchase a home … pay your taxes … vote … even how you order a pizza.

This transformation is already underway, but the truly seismic shift — when the massive profits are made — is coming as businesses, consumers and those big-money investors realize what’s going on.

Here is one of my rules of hypergrowth investing:

The MORE a technology changes the world for the better, the MORE revenue it will generate, and the BIGGER the gains will be for investors.

That’s why blockchain is going to be so huge. It’s going to touch virtually every industry on Earth.

I’ll be going over this in much more detail in my upcoming Main Street Revolution Event coming up on Wednesday, March 24 at 4 p.m. ET. I hope you will be able to join me. It’s free to attend. Simply click here to register and you’re all set.

I’m talking about your financial and banking information … personal healthcare information … proprietary business information … contracts … tax information … credit card payments (and rewards) … real estate transactions … energy … and on and on.

It is already being used in more and more places all the time, and this massive disruption creates a once-in-a-lifetime financial opportunity for anyone who acts today.

Here are just a few examples:

NFL player Russell Okung is now receiving a portion of his salary — $13 million a year — in Bitcoin.

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA ) plans to accept Bitcoin as payment, making it the first big automaker to take that step.

(NASDAQ: ) plans to accept Bitcoin as payment, making it the first big automaker to take that step. You can now buy and sell crypto through PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL ) as of last November. PayPal said in its recent earnings conference call that it remains on track to add crypto services to Venmo in the next few months.

(NASDAQ: ) as of last November. PayPal said in its recent earnings conference call that it remains on track to add crypto services to Venmo in the next few months. PayPal joined Square (NYSE: SQ ) in offering these services, and Square is killing it. The company sells Bitcoin through its Cash App, and Bitcoin revenue from Bitcoin surged 785% in 2020 to $4.57 billion. That was nearly half (48%) of the company’s total consolidated revenue last year. Talk about a shift!

(NYSE: ) in offering these services, and Square is killing it. The company sells Bitcoin through its Cash App, and Bitcoin revenue from Bitcoin surged 785% in 2020 to $4.57 billion. That was nearly half (48%) of the company’s total consolidated revenue last year. Talk about a shift! There are even Bitcoin and cryptocurrency ATMs now!

You can see what’s happening. Governments, businesses and individuals are awakening to blockchain’s transformational impacts, and it could drive the price of bitcoin and select cryptocurrencies to never-before-seen heights.

The world’s biggest companies have kicked off a new battle for crypto supremacy. Businesses like Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG, NASDAQ:GOOGL), Amazon, and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) are all investing billions of dollars.

Wall Street wants in, too. We’ll talk more tomorrow about how the big money is now pouring in.

To give you an idea, my past crypto recommendations have seen gains as high as 1,358%, 1,397% and even a whopping 2,715% … but what’s happening right now in the crypto markets could create even bigger gains in the months to come.

It’s an exciting time of transformation in finance and our world. If you position yourself correctly, it could hand you a fortune that you could only previously dream of.

I can’t wait to share more with you in The Mainstreet Revolution Event on Wednesday. I hope to see you then.

On the date of publication, Matthew McCall did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

Matthew McCall left Wall Street to actually help investors — by getting them into the world’s biggest, most revolutionary trends BEFORE anyone else. Click here to see what Matt has up his sleeve now.

The post This Massive Disruption Creates a Once-In-a-Lifetime Opportunity appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.