This Market Can't Decide What It Wants from Tech Companies; What That Means for Investors

The conventional wisdom around each of the recent periods of market weakness is that they are part of a rotation away from growth, as traders and investors prepare for a world with higher interest rates. In many ways, the nature of the selloffs backed up that view. Stocks with ultra-high P/Es have been hit the hardest, and those that have yet to make money have also been punished, even if they are growing quickly. However, the longer we go on, the less specific the selling is becoming. Tech stocks are being sold in a way that defies logic and suggests a can’t-win situation for them that has to change soon.

The market reactions to two very different earnings reports that have been released since yesterday’s close demonstrate that. Roblox (RBLX) and Shopify (SHOP) released Q4 earnings that were completely different in nature and in terms of results versus expectations, but the market reaction in each case was the same: Both stocks traded during this morning’s premarket at levels significantly below yesterday’s close.

On the surface, RBLX’s drop does seem to be less a product of the zeitgeist and more a simple reaction to a “bad” quarter. They missed slightly in terms of revenue and significantly on EPS, so a drop is only natural. In the past, one might have expected the fact that the revenue number represented 82% growth and that they added more new users than expected to have at least partially offset that, but not now. Now, it seems, that is even more of a reason to sell. Growth without profitability, something that just a few months ago was desirable, is now something punishable.

Shift attention to this morning, though, and traders are sending the opposite message, punishing a slightly lower than expected growth forecast from Shopify despite top- and bottom-line beats. The EPS result there was particularly impressive, with the ecommerce platform earning $1.36 per share, versus a consensus estimate for around $0.53. And yet, as I write, SHOP is trading more than ten percent below yesterday’s close.

So, which is it? Do traders value profit much more than growth, or do spectacular beats on EPS not matter if there is a hint of a wobble in terms of future growth? The answer, obviously, if somewhat illogically, is both.

The phrase “priced to perfection” is often used when talking about individual stocks or the stock market as a whole, but now is a rare time when that exactly describes the situation. At the levels we reached towards the end of last year, the market had priced in only good news. Any suggestion of a miss, therefore, whether in terms of revenue growth, profits, or forecasts, is a major disappointment. We have moved past the point where the story is growth versus value, to a place where only perfection on all fronts is acceptable, particularly for any company that falls under the tech umbrella.

That may be an interesting observation for someone like me who is fascinated by market psychology, but what does it actually mean in terms of strategy for traders and investors?

For now, it means that patience is at a premium. It makes no sense to buy anything in front of earnings or a major announcement when stocks are being killed for the slightest miss on anything. RBLX showed better-than-expected user growth but worse than expected EPS and is down more than twenty percent, whereas SHOP beat easily on EPS but predicted slightly slower than expected growth this year and is down more than ten percent. I would rather miss out on a few percentage points by waiting to see the numbers and the reaction before buying a stock than get involved before an announcement that is likely to be seen as a negative, whichever way it goes.

I said at the outset that this has to change soon, and it really does. Both growth and profitability have value and, while a market that is in a bad mood can refuse to choose between the two and focus only on bad news for a while, eventually potential and execution will both be rewarded. For now, though, traders seem to be getting out of the wrong side of the bed every morning so, while I might see some of these big drops as opportunities to buy stocks at a discount, I won’t be taking the risk of making moves in front of any data releases or announcements.

