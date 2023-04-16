This Market-Beating Industry Is in a Recession: 2 Stocks to Buy Before the Recovery

You might not know it looking at the stock prices of Lennar (NYSE: LEN.B), Meritage Homes (NYSE: MTH), or Green Brick Partners (NYSE: GRBK), but we are in a housing recession, with home sales and prices down from peak levels amid rising interest rates and limited inventory. In this video, Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Tyler Crowe explain why, despite concerns for 2023, homebuilders are likely to be market-beating investments in the years ahead, and share two of their favorites.

