This Major Retailer Will Return Your Amazon Items for Free

Shopping online can add convenience to your life. But not every purchase works out. When it comes time to return a purchase, it takes effort to package it up and get it in your mailbox promptly. If you use Amazon to shop, there may be more return options than you realize. Find out which major retailer will accept your Amazon returns for free.

Returning online purchases can feel like a chore

When shopping online, there may come a time when you find it necessary to return an item you've bought. It could be the wrong size, no longer meet your needs, or not be as advertised. But sending out a return package will add another item to your constantly growing to-do list.

Life is already busy enough for many people, and having to make an extra stop at the post office is not ideal. Even if you know you won't put your purchase to use, you may avoid the returns process altogether because of the extra work involved.

A 2018 NPR and Marist Poll study found that 58% of online shoppers surveyed said the main reason they kept an online purchase they wanted to return was because the return process was too much of a hassle. Do you do this? If so, you're wasting your hard-earned money.

Following through with a return could help you boost your bank account balance once the merchant processes your return and gives you your money back. Before ignoring the need to return an unwanted purchase, check to see if other more convenient return options are available. You may be able to return the item more efficiently without doing much extra work.

You can drop off Amazon returns at Kohl's

If you have an eligible Amazon purchase that needs to be returned, there is an easier way to handle the return. You can drop off your returns at a nearby Kohl's store. This solution could be a time saver and make the returns process less stressful.

Here's what you need to do in three easy steps:

Begin the return process through Amazon. Select the Kohl's drop-off option and save the QR code you're emailed. Bring the items you're returning to a participating Kohl's location and present the QR code that was sent to you by Amazon.

You don't have to do anything else. Kohl's will pack, label, and ship your return for you. The best part is this service is free. This return option could save you time and entice you to follow through with a necessary return instead of losing money by keeping something you don't want.

If you're a frequent Amazon shopper and don't like spending extra time printing out return labels and getting your return package in the mail, give this return method a try soon.

Don't forget to research return policies

When was the last time you looked at a company's return policy before placing an online order? If this isn't a normal habit, you may want to change your behaviors.

Many retailers are making changes to their return policies, and some brands no longer offer free return shipping -- instead, putting the financial responsibility on the customer. It's beneficial to review return policies before placing an online order so you know what to expect.

Doing this can help you decide if placing an order is worthwhile. Choosing not to check return policies could cost you money. You're likely feeling the impact of higher everyday prices, so any extra money in your pocket can be a win for your personal finance situation.

