This Little Noticed Data Release Could be Canary in Coalmine for U.S. Economy

It may not seem like it these days, but I really don’t like being a prophet of doom. I am normally more upbeat and have no reason to want the market to falter. I have no big short positions, and, like the vast majority of people, I have exposure to stocks via retirement and other savings. Nor do I have a political axe to grind. I have said many times here that I don’t believe that who is in the White House has very much effect on stocks and when it comes to markets, I work on the basis that politicians are all as bad as each other. The trouble is though, try as I might to remain optimistic, reality keeps intruding.

The latest intrusion came this morning, when data was released showing that U.S. Nonfarm Productivity fell by 0.3% last quarter. That is the worst since 2015, and way worse than the 0.9% productivity increase expected by economists. Following that number, which you might reasonably expect to have a negative impact on stocks, the S&P 500 barely registered the release and actually moved a little higher over the next few minutes.

Okay, you might say, that obviously means that productivity doesn’t matter, but, in context, you would be wrong. It measures output per hour worked; increases in productivity are what drive real economic growth. That is particularly true as an economy approaches or is at full employment. When companies are unable to hire more people without driving labor costs significantly higher, they rely on productivity increases to increase both revenue and profit. And, just in case you hadn’t noticed, we have the lowest unemployment rate for decades right now.

There is another reason the productivity rate matters so much now specifically: the U.S. is officially in a manufacturing recession. A "recession" is defined as three months of negative growth and, as you can see, we have had that in the manufacturing sector during the last three months. Nor is it expected to get better soon; economists are predicting a 0.7% decline for October when those numbers are released on November 15.

Industrial production, a broader measure of output, also fell in September. That is expected to be just a blip, but that may not be the case as productivity in the economy as a whole is falling.

So yes, productivity matters.

What the reaction, or the lack of one, in the stock market says is that the market doesn’t care. The assumption is presumably that all of this is temporary, and that we will be fine. The market, it seems, believes that the rate cuts and tax cuts will take care of it, but there is another way of looking at that. The tax cuts were enacted last year and the Fed reversed course and started cutting rates in July, yet here we are in November, still looking at a manufacturing recession.

Traders are quite entitled to their opinion that everything is fine and dandy despite the data and may even be right. But this is a situation where the facts and data are in conflict with an opinion and I know which of those I would normally rather trust.

That doesn’t mean, however, that you should rush out and sell everything. Facts and data may be more trustworthy than opinions in the long run, but opinions are much more influential over periods of a few months. Stocks could rise significantly during that time and even if a correction comes, you could still be worse off selling now than you would be if you just sit tight and ride it all out.

The point though, is that the underlying data that is being produced is worrying. It could be that the weakness is a blip on the radar and will correct as the effects of the rate cuts are felt, but that is far from a certainty. Investors should, therefore, keep a close eye on production and productivity data.

