This Little-Known Fund Turns a 0% Dividend Into an 8.5% Cash Stream

You can be forgiven for not looking to the big-name tech stocks for high dividends. Just look at this rogue's gallery of pathetic payouts!

Facebook (FB): Dividend yield: 0%

Amazon.com (AMZN): Dividend yield: 0%

Apple (AAPL): Dividend yield: 0.9%

Netflix (NFLX): Dividend yield: 0%

Google, a.k.a. Alphabet (GOOGL): Dividend yield: 0%

Those are the so-called FAANG stocksâthe darlings of the tech world. But they're no place for retirees, or anyone else on the hunt for dividends. (Though there is one often-ignored way to get an 8.5% dividend from them; more on that in a second.)

Luckily for the folks who hold these stocks, which make up about 17% of the S&P 500, they've made up for their patheticâor nonexistentâdividends in outsized price gains as the market has bounced back.

Tech's Roaring Comeback



Since the middle of March, these companies are up 30.1%, far ahead of the S&P 500's 13% gain. That means the majority of the market's gains are FAANG's gains, and tech's roaring returns have offset continued losses in other industries.

An Uneven Recovery



The Secret to Tech's Success

It's pretty undeniable that tech stocks are driving the market, but is tech driving the economy?

To answer that, consider how deeply tech is embedded in our lives, and how much that's increased in the last few months.

The odds are high that you're reading this on a device made by Apple or powered by Microsoft. The data coming to your device is probably managed by Amazon, Microsoft or Alphabet. And you've no doubt been watching a lot more Netflix lately. Maybe you've even switched to buying your groceries online.

With productivity experts telling us that it takes only three weeks for a new behaviour to become a habit, it's safe to say a lot of us won't be going back to the brick-and-mortar stores we used to frequentâor at least not nearly as muchâand will stick with shopping from home. That's one reason why tech isn't just a growth sector; it's the most important sector on earth.

How to Get Strong Dividends From FAANG

So if you're ready to buy FAANG stocks but want to squeeze a dividend out of them, here's how to do it.

The first option is the route most folks take: buy an ETF that specializes in FAANG. This will give you these stocks at their market price, along with some diversification. That's great, but a tech ETF like the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) or the First Trust ISE Cloud Computing Index Fund (SKYY) isn't going to get you much income, since neither pays more than 1% in dividends.

You'd be far better off with the Columbia Seligman Premium Tech Growth Fund (STK), a tech-focused closed end fund (CEF) holding stocks from the FAANG group, such as Apple and Alphabet, as well as other essential tech plays, like Microsoft. Visa (V) also appears in STK's top-10 holdingsâits vast payment network makes it something of a hybrid finance/tech stock.

STK pays an outsized 8.5% dividend yield as I write this. That's 12.6 times more than you'd get from the aforementioned tech ETFs.

Source: CEF Insider

In fact, there is no tech-focused fund in the United States that offers a higher yield than STK. You can buy this fund, get a strong tech portfolio and hold on as STK's market price risesâwhile drawing that huge 8.5% payout the whole time.

My Top Tech Fund? A "No-Name" Pick With a Monthly 10.7% Dividend

The only problem with buying STK now is that it trades at a 6% premium to its net asset value (NAV). That's another way of saying investors are paying $1.06 for every dollar of STK's assets!

I refuse to overpayâeven for a strong fund like STK. Why would we want to start 6% behind right out of the gate?

That's why I recommend that you give STK a pass for now. Instead, look to another tech fund I recommended in the latest issue of my CEF Insider service. I want to share that issueâand the name of this breakthrough fundâwith you now.

Here are the vital stats:

My pick pays a lot more than STK: I'm talking a 10.2% current yield hereâand that rich payout comes your way monthly!

It's cheap, at a 7% discount to NAV, setting us up for fast upside as that discount (inevitably) flips to a premium.

Like I said, the name of this fund is in our May issue, which you can get now through a no-risk 60-day "test drive" I'm offering today.

You'll also get my latest report on 4 other high-yield CEFs I see as perfect buys for this pandemic: they yield an astonishing 9.4%, on average, now. Plus I'm calling for 20%+ upside in the next yearâeven if the market only rises marginally from here.

If stocks tumble? These funds' bargain valuations will protect their share pricesâand we'll collect their fat 9.4% dividends the entire time!

But all of these funds' discounts are slowly disappearing, so if you want to grab the biggest upside (and downside protection) you need to act now! Click here to get your free report, with my 4 top CEF buys now, and get full details on that 10.7%-paying tech fund with your no-risk 60-day test drive of CEF Insider.





