This Little-Known Amazon Feature Can Save You Money

Did you know you can earn Amazon gift cards and cash back by shopping at other stores? The company recently released a new Alexa app feature called "Alexa Shopping List Savings." This allows customers to get rebates on their favorite items and redeem them for Amazon cash. Here's how it works.

How does it work?

The Alexa app is a mobile application and virtual assistant designed to help users manage their devices, control their music, and access other features like news updates, weather forecasts, and more. After opening the app, you go to the Alexa Shopping List section to find rebate offers for a variety of different products. All you have to do is browse the rebate offers you want and tap on (+) to add it to your shopping list.

Then you can go to the grocery store and shop for the offers you selected. After you make a purchase, you use the app to scan your shopping receipts and product barcodes. You will then receive cash back rewards based on the items you purchased, helping you reach your financial goals even faster. You must ensure that all your offers have been added to your Alexa Shopping List before you make the purchases to qualify for the rewards.

Where can you use it?

These rebates can be used across any store nationwide that gives you an itemized receipt. This includes most grocery, drug, and nationwide chain stores. And best of all, you don't have to show anything at the checkout line (as you would with a coupon). Amazon requires that the store receipt show the store name, location, date and time of purchase, total amount of receipt, and for the product(s) that relate to the offer, the quantity, price paid, and product name and description.

Once you scan and upload the receipt to the Alexa app, the cash back will be automatically applied to your Amazon gift card balance. You can use it to purchase any item you want on Amazon. It can take up to one week to get your gift card after uploading your receipt and barcode, but it typically takes 24 to 48 hours for the qualifying rebate amount to be added to your Amazon gift card balance.

Amazon's new receipt scanning feature makes it easy for shoppers to get cash back rewards from participating retailers simply by scanning their receipts into the Alexa app on their mobile device. The primary benefit of this new feature is that it makes it easier than ever to earn cash back while shopping at your favorite stores -- all without having to remember and manually enter coupon codes. It's easy, quick, and can help you save money on groceries and not go over budget. So if you're looking for a simple way to earn extra rewards while doing your regular shopping routine, then give this new Alexa app feature a try today.

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon.com. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

