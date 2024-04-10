News & Insights

This Latin American Cannabis Co. Plans To Expand In Thailand Amid Significant Shifts In Weed Regulation Landscape

April 10, 2024 — 10:49 am EDT

PharmaCielo revealed its plans to acquire cannabis operations in Thailand.On Wednesday, the Canadian parent of Colombia's premier cultivator and producer of dried flower and medicinal-grade cannabis extracts, PharmaCielo Colombia Holdings S.A.S., said it has signed a binding letter of intent to enter a proposed transaction to acquire 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of Siam Ventures Corporation in exchange for common shares of PharmaCielo equaling to CA$3 million ($2.2 million).PharmaCielo also revealed it's undertaking a non-brokered private placement of 9,090,909 units at CA$0.2 per unit.

Under the deal, the sum will be payable on closing by way of the issuance of 13,636,363 PharmaCielo Shares to the Siam Ventures' shareholders on a pro-rata basis.

