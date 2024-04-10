This Latin American Cannabis Co. Plans To Expand In Thailand Amid Significant Shifts In Weed Regulation Landscape

PharmaCielo revealed its plans to acquire cannabis operations in Thailand.On Wednesday, the Canadian parent of Colombia's premier cultivator and producer of dried flower and medicinal-grade cannabis extracts, PharmaCielo Colombia Holdings S.A.S., said it has signed a binding letter of intent to enter a proposed transaction to acquire 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of Siam Ventures Corporation in exchange for common shares of PharmaCielo equaling to CA$3 million ($2.2 million).PharmaCielo also revealed it's undertaking a non-brokered private placement of 9,090,909 units at CA$0.2 per unit.

Under the deal, the sum will be payable on closing by way of the issuance of 13,636,363 PharmaCielo Shares to the Siam Ventures' shareholders on a pro-rata basis.

Read the full story on Benzinga.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.